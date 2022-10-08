We have it all when it comes to noise pollution in the city and county. Here is a sampling of comments from the recent city public hearing and social media.
I live five blocks from Cerrillos Road and can’t sleep with a window open because of the loud cars racing down the road. There is drag racing down East Alameda and Camino Cabra almost every night now, and I can hear it all the way from upper Cerro Gordo Road. I live close enough to St. Francis Drive to hear loud cars and motorcycles at all hours of the day. Many are intentionally tricked out to be loud. Also I am sick of being awakened by noisy vehicles without mufflers or with huge tailpipes, and the sound of racing vehicles up and down St. Francis, on West Alameda and noisy vehicles cruising downtown and around the Plaza. Enough! Set a Police Department quota for 30 noise tickets per week. If this is not reached after 30 days, remove Chief Paul Joye.
There are four city councilors facing election in the next year. If they do not support vehicle noise fine increases at the Oct. 26 vote, remove them. To attract more and dedicated police, increase salaries dramatically. The modified muffler noise is a ridiculously loud noise violation. That sound travels and goes on all night. Defensive driving is mandatory due to aggressive driving, cellphone-distracted drivers and tourists who don’t know where they are going. Please enforce the existing traffic laws.
Why do people speed and make noise? Because they can. I’m so tired of allowing this behavior to ruin our city. It’s time for enforcement. My wife and I own a small gallery on the Plaza. There are times when the noise from motorcycles, loud music and noisy automobiles is so loud we cannot communicate with our patrons.
What good are the fines if no one is enforcing them? This problem has been growing more over the years. There doesn’t seem to be a lot of enforcement out there. I have also been very close to being hit several times by aggressive, impatient drivers. As a veteran, I am aware that noise triggers flashbacks and post-traumatic stress disorder. I would add sleep disruption to the list of significant concerns; above all is safety.
For all who have not signed on to the Stop Aggressive Driving (SAD) site, please visit chng.it/s77c5Bjm.