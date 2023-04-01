I can’t believe it’s actually happening — a dream come true.
The Santa Fe Jewish Center is on the verge of opening a new state-of-the-art kosher kitchen that will not only meet the highest standards of health and safety, but also the highest standard of kosher Jewish certification!
My wife, Devorah Leah, and I recently underwent the process of upgrading our food-safety certification in preparation for the grand opening of our new, state-of-the-art, million-dollar, kosher kitchen.
We look forward to preparing and serving food at the community events, as well as having volunteers prepare food to be distributed to the homebound and infirm.
Throughout the certification process, we were struck by the intricate nuances of the health and safety regulations. There are specific rules of how to defrost foods. How to rapidly cool chicken soup and heat shmaltz (well, maybe not those in particular).
Does it really matter if the sanitizing solution is 50 parts per million or 40? Should we really not use a sponge to wash down the prepping table? Do I really have to run my hands under water before adding soap? Do we really need a special hand-washing sink every 10 feet?
Are these rules only meant for the government to control us?
Obviously yes, they do matter, and no — they are not meant for the government to control us.
Wednesday night, millions of Jews around the world will be gathering around the table to celebrate Passover and enjoy a hearty seder. We at the Jewish Center are excited to be gathering as a family-community in the newly renovated space with food prepared in this incredible kitchen.
And Devorah Leah and I can’t help but feel a renewed sense of appreciation for the specific rules and regulations that govern the observance of Passover.
This Passover — starting at sunset Wednesday — marks 3,335 years since our people became a nation and were liberated from slavery in Egypt. We mark and reexperience our freedom by getting rid of every vestige of chametz — fermented grain (like bread, cookies, pasta, beer and whiskey), and eating only foods with no grain, or unleavened matzah for eight days.
During the two Seders, Wednesday and Thursday nights, we are required to eat a minimum of one ounce of plain matzah (about a half of a round matzah) within four minutes after nightfall (7:55 p.m.). This is the most important ritual of the evening.
People sometimes ask me, does it really matter if we eat a little less matzah? Does it really have to be within four minutes? Can’t I schmear some charoset on the cracker?
Yes. It does matter. One ounce. Within four minutes. After nightfall. Wednesday and Thursday nights. No. We shouldn’t schmear charoset on the ritual matzah (we can do so after).
Are the rabbis trying to control us? No. These rituals are meant to free us from slavery to our selfish, self-centered ego and help us reach deep within our soul. They bond us with fellow Jews around the world throughout the generations. For 3,335 years.
They bond and merge us with the Infinite Divine Light of Almighty G-d.