I can’t believe it’s actually happening — a dream come true.

The Santa Fe Jewish Center is on the verge of opening a new state-of-the-art kosher kitchen that will not only meet the highest standards of health and safety, but also the highest standard of kosher Jewish certification!

My wife, Devorah Leah, and I recently underwent the process of upgrading our food-safety certification in preparation for the grand opening of our new, state-of-the-art, million-dollar, kosher kitchen.

Rabbi Berel Levertov is the spiritual leader at the Santa Fe Jewish Center.