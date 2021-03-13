People most affected by the ongoing ecological destruction from our outdated extractive industries deserve to drive New Mexico’s clean energy future. A Community Solar Act and a Climate Solutions Act are first steps to do that.
Indigenous communities in New Mexico know firsthand what it means to live in a literal toxic relationship with those responsible for the climate crisis.
Looking back at my life, two memories linger. The unsettling images of elders and loved ones’ health deteriorating from the toxicity in our air and never-ending extraction around our homes from greedy industries.
These are two memories that define the reality of where I grew up — Pueblo, Colo., and Shiprock — both sacrifice zones for extractive operations.
For far too long extractive industries have sold us a lie — that somehow our communities would perish without them. Meanwhile, our communities are left with no other option than to sacrifice our environment and health for them.
And what do we get in return? A poisoned environment and a worsening climate crisis.
New Mexico must find the way to effectively decarbonize our energy economy while also creating new economies for our communities — not corporations.
We cannot afford for corporations to directly benefit from New Mexico’s new energy economy while blocking our Native communities’ potential for building new wealth and resilient economies.
This is exactly why we must pass both Community Solar and Climate Solutions acts.
Our communities deserve the opportunity to own, create and distribute our own solar energy while also implementing a statewide strategy to prepare and support communities for the impacts of climate change and ensure front-line communities directly benefit from a new clean energy economy through the creation of high-quality jobs and economic development opportunities.
Creating a legal pathway for our tribal communities to own local solar farms would not only address the climate crisis but also would commit New Mexico to a much-needed economic justice plan. It would enable our communities to own and benefit from solar energy production, regardless of whether they have adequate rooftops or not.
It would simply give us the ability for the sun’s energy distribution to be owned by the same communities who consume it. It would make access to energy a basic human right and not a product to be sold for profit.
Alongside community solar farms, the Climate Solutions Act — House Bill 9 — will ensure that this new infrastructure directly benefits those most affected by the climate crisis. It will allow our communities to have a seat at the table and help guide New Mexico into a just transition for our communities.
For far too long, our communities have been abused by energy producers, and it is time we take our power back and build a future in which our communities are resilient; a future in which our children do not grow seeing elders and loved ones getting ill from toxic air, land and water; a future in which our communities are no longer in a toxic relationship with oil and gas, and a clean energy economy prioritizes our families and not CEOs.
New Mexico must act boldly on climate, our needed economic diversification and development. After all, a healthy and clean environment doesn’t contradict a diverse and sustainable economy.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.