One month ago, I ventured out on a walk and ran into a banner that kids had made that said, “We are all in this together.”
When I first saw this phrase, it touched my heart; but with each passing week, as I geared up to defend myself from the disease, I felt my heart closing. Biologically, it was beating strong.
But as I was encouraged to stay home, wear a mask and stock the pantry with necessities that were scarce on the shelves, I began to see other shoppers as competitors. I began to hoard canned goods and grains, thinking, “just in case.”
I was creating a “hard defense” for my security and, gradually, I noted my compassion draining and the hardening of my heart setting in.
The stories of others stepping up in so many ways began to invite me out of “me” into the well-being of “we.” I made monetary donations to urgent causes. That seemed easy.
I heard others raise the question: “What kind of people will we be when we emerge from this time of cocooning?” It dawned on me that I could emerge as one who hoards and turns my back on the needs of others. Only different actions would mold a different human being.
A group of activist youth in our city provides inspiration in creating a mutual-aid network, making possible every person acting in care for others and receiving the care each of us needs. This network has identified families in our city that are not able to drive to food donation sites, and they are willing to pick up nonperishable food and redistribute to those in need.
I’ve made a box to collect these food items, and it will sit under the blessing tree near the curb in our front yard at 1300 Escalante. I couldn’t resist covering the box in hearts, because for me this is a small gesture to release compassion and perhaps link hearts through digging into our pantries. You can drop off cans on your walk, or make a quick drive-by drop-off.
For more information, see earthcarenm.org/mutualaid_resources?splash=1.
Or contact me at kelisepackard@gmail.com.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.