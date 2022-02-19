New Mexicans face possible blackouts this summer and into 2023 because Public Service Company of New Mexico could lack adequate resources. Like the false narratives surrounding Texas blackouts last year, however, some are suggesting the cause of this is an overreliance on renewables. That is simply not true.
COVID-19 has disrupted supply chains for both renewable and fossil fuel projects. A combination of those supply-chain issues, along with poor resource planning by PNM and lengthy regulatory approval processes at the Public Regulation Commission have been the real causes underlying the electricity shortages projected for PNM customers this year and next. A bit of background is helpful to understand our current predicament.
In 2020, the PRC approved the acquisition of substantial clean energy projects to replace the closing San Juan coal plant. Those projects were intended to come online this summer — when the San Juan coal plant was scheduled to close. When the PRC approved those resources, no one knew the coronavirus pandemic would emerge and trigger supply-chain problems that would delay their in-service dates. What this means is that those approved projects will not be available if the San Juan Generating Station ceases operations in June.
PNM seems to want to exploit the supply shortfall by blaming it on the PRC for denying PNM’s preferred San Juan replacement of 280 megawatts from a natural gas plant in favor of clean solar and battery storage projects. While the PRC has certainly had its missteps over the past several years, the San Juan replacement resources approved by the PRC have nothing to do with the supply shortfall PNM is facing. After months of hearings and volumes of expert testimony, the PRC was correct in approving a suite of renewables, storage and other clean resources to replace San Juan and move us into a clean energy future. As stated, COVID-19 and the resulting supply-chain issues would have delayed needed construction materials for PNM’s proposed gas plant in the same way the solar and battery projects were delayed.
Also important: The unfortunate situation we are in has been exacerbated by PNM’s unilateral decision last year to relinquish 114 MW of its Palo Verde interest to Salt River Project, and the PRC’s delay in approving a replacement for that. PNM’s failure to acquire the demand-response resources ordered by the PRC in the San Juan case has also compounded projected shortfalls. Demand-response resources enable customers to reduce their usage when system shortages occur and to be compensated for that ability.
At this point, however, it does little good to try and assign blame for our electricity supply situation. That can be sorted out. Nor is it helpful for PNM to continue to complain about not getting approval for a natural gas plant that works against our clean energy future. We must be wary of those who will use this situation to unnecessarily extend the use of polluting coal plants or to build more fossil fuel generation.
Many of the electricity disruptions we have seen in the United States in recent years have been caused by severe weather stemming from climate change. Let’s not make the problem worse by looking to fossil fuel generators for a solution. Rather, we need to roll up our sleeves and figure out how to manage our electricity supplies in the least disruptive, cleanest and most responsible way possible.
