Gun violence in New Mexico is an urgent public health crisis that cries out for a comprehensive public health strategy. It fills our hospital beds, destroys our communities and traumatizes our residents. We are asking Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham to message legislation for an Office of Gun Violence Prevention during the 2022 session.
The numbers are staggering. New Mexico has the fourth-highest rate of gun violence in the nation. On average, we lose one person every day and two children each month. Per capita, more women are murdered by men in our state than any other state but one, 40 percent by firearm. It is estimated gun violence costs our state $1.8 billion a year. Every death, every injury, every emotional trauma translates into a profound contributor to the challenges we all dream of solving in our communities.
A designated Office of Gun Violence Prevention would make it possible for us to literally and figuratively stop the bleeding. It would produce holistic solutions that analyze and actually solve the problems we face by employing both an equity and a public health lens. If done correctly, such an office would serve as a clearing house that focuses on the intersection of gun violence with racism, domestic violence, mental health, housing insecurity, drug and alcohol issues as well as poverty. At the same time, an Office of Gun Violence Prevention would be instrumental in efficiently enforcing the laws that are already on the books.
We simply cannot afford to ignore the reality of the gun violence epidemic in our state any longer. More than three times the number of people die from gun violence in New Mexico each year than from DWI-related accidents (472 to 149 in 2020). Our state works together and spends over $20 million yearly to reduce harm from DWIs. Yet, we continue to spend little to eradicate gun violence. An Office for Gun Violence Prevention will target the issue much further upstream to address the problems long before someone pulls the trigger.
In addition to all of this, gun violence in New Mexico is a civil rights issue. Black, Indigenous and people of color are disproportionately impacted. Firearm death rates are highest among Blacks even though they make up only 3 percent of our population. Hispanics have the third-highest death rate and American Indians the fourth highest.
Once the trigger gets pulled, the aftereffects last for a lifetime. Adults who were exposed to gun violence during an adverse childhood event are more likely to suffer from chronic health conditions. Young people who are exposed to gun violence are at a significantly higher risk of developing post-traumatic stress syndrome, depression and substance abuse, as well as potentially committing gun violence themselves. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, gun violence victims can experience problems with memory, thinking, emotions, physical disability from injury to the brain, paralysis from spinal cord injury, loss of quality of life, premature death, chronic mental health problems and often a loss of economic stability.
This may just be one of those rare moments that the New Mexican political stars can align. No one from any side of any aisle wants to see our communities continue to suffer the ill effects of unmitigated gun violence or admit that an annual state price tag of $1.8 billion a year is in any way acceptable. An Office of Gun Violence Prevention provides us with an aisle-bridging opportunity to replicate the cooperation we found in addressing DWI in order to reduce gun violence in our state so we can make our communities safer.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.