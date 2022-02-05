This is supposed to be the time of my life where I am meeting new people, going out and making memories with the people around me. The sad reality is that I am only 21 years old and I am seeing a trauma counselor. The night everything happened will not stop replaying in my head. I watched an 18-year-old kid go from life to death and was there for his last moments.
It happened this past Halloween. There was a shooting at a party. Random gunfire ripped through the air causing chaos. Someone trying to escape gunfire was hit by a car. In the scramble to leave, my friend and I came across Lorenzo, who had been shot. I did not know Lorenzo, but later learned he recently graduated from Siembra Leadership High School. Hours before his death, he was celebrating his little brother’s birthday surrounded by his loving family. None of them knew it would be their last time seeing him.
We carried him to our truck and fled to the hospital. I tried to save his life by applying my knowledge and skills gained in EMT classes. The entire time, from the point of us finding him to the point of us getting him to the hospital, 911 had us on hold. Since then, the memories of violence have been a nonstop, never-ending nightmare.
For hours after the shooting, I was kept in the back of a police car — covered in Lorenzo’s blood — until a detective interviewed me. The truck was held as evidence, and to get it out of impound cost hundreds of dollars. Then, we had to clean Lorenzo’s blood from the truck. There are no words for the devastation I felt scrubbing red blood stains, all the while thinking the best years of Lorenzo’s life were never to be lived.
The trauma did not stop there. The trauma continues as I watch a loving family shattered, grieving the loss of their loved one. Lorenzo was not just another victim to gun violence, he was a son, brother, nephew, cousin, friend and teammate. He was loved by so many, and it shows.
I recall the individuals shooting their guns on Halloween being no older than me. In fact, a lot of them seemed to be much younger than me. With exponentially more minors using social media as a place to show off and post their guns, I want to know: How do kids keep getting guns? How do we begin to change a culture that glamorizes guns, gangs and shootings?
A step in the right direction is state legislation being considered called the Bennie Hargrove Gun Safety Act. It is named after the 13-year-old boy who was shot and killed at Washington Middle School, reportedly by another student. In that shooting, a weapon allegedly unsecured by the shooter’s parents was used to end another boy’s life.
In New Mexico, we need to penalize a guardian when a minor commits a crime with their unsecured weapon. Let’s join the 30 other states that have child access prevention laws on the books, and keep guns out of the hands of children. For those we have lost like Lorenzo and Bennie, and those like me who survived to make a change.
