Join in.
At 10 a.m. Saturday, I will be attending a Gun Safety Awareness Day event at La Mesa Presbyterian Church in Albuquerque to stand in solidarity with all the families and communities devastated by gun violence plaguing our nation. I will be dismantling my semi-automatic, military-style rifle and forging it into a gardening tool. I don’t need the thing for hunting or personal protection, and owning it is again being complicit to the problem.
At 11 a.m. June 11, New Mexicans to Prevent Gun Violence will be holding a gun buyback, also in Albuquerque. I encourage others in and around Albuquerque to follow my lead and donate at least one gun in solidarity to those who have suffered from gun violence.
As a little boy, guns were an integral part of my upbringing. My father was a World War II veteran and an avid hunter. As soon as I was old enough to responsibly hold a gun, guns became a big part of my life.
Fifty years later, guns are still a big part of my life. Like my father, I, too, am an avid hunter and even enjoy recreational shooting. I like having the peace of mind of having a gun in my home for protection.
But the time has come for gun owners like me to speak up about supporting common-sense gun reform. The National Rifle Association has done an incredible job gaslighting gun owners like me with its polished propaganda. They have twisted the Second Amendment into knots and shamelessly used their fear tactics as a fundraising tool. I am certain that our founding fathers are rolling in their graves at the NRA’s bastardization of the Second Amendment’s constitutional intent.
At the end of the day, I, as a gun owner, cannot say with a clear conscience that my Second Amendment Rights surpass the fundamental right of all citizens to live peacefully in a society free from gun violence.
Years ago, I bought into the NRA’s rhetoric, but eventually began to see that the group did not support my best interests, but the interests of the firearms manufacturers whose priorities are solely focused on profits. They remain eerily silent as our children, neighbors and friends senselessly die en masse by and from the products they produce.
At this point, silence is complicity in the bloodshed. This complicity doesn’t just extend to the U.S. arms manufacturers, but also to gun owners like me. I say this because there is only one thing powerful enough to turn the tide and force elected officials to act on a national level. That thing is a loud and unified voice of support from gun owners across this great nation to provide a counter-narrative to the NRA.
And so I challenge all my fellow gun-owning friends, neighbors and the greater gun-owning community across the nation to reject the NRA and join me in demanding that sensible federal legislation be fast-tracked and passed to prevent further senseless gun-related violence.