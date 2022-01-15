I live on the south side and fully support Homewise’s proposed development on South Meadows Road. I am a mother of two (ages 6 and 2). My husband and I have worked and volunteered in the community for over five years. The south side is a busy, vibrant community that is growing. We want and need an active park, particularly walking distance to so many homes and schools. This is something that is not currently available in our community.
I am familiar with the space on South Meadows, and it is not a space that is open to me and my family, nor is it a space I would be comfortable taking my children out to walk or explore. It is inevitable that the county will sell this land and it will be developed. We prefer it to be a space we can all access and enjoy with our community as opposed to another strip mall and parking spaces.
We want to walk with our kids after school and spend time in a local park with our friends and family. We would love a location that is easily accessible by all to gather for picnics or family time. If this moment of COVID-19 has shown us anything, it is that cared-for public parks are a treasure, especially if you have families with children who need a safe place to play outdoors.
We were very lucky to buy our home at a time that it was affordable. As teachers, we could never have afforded the homes available in Santa Fe today, even on the south side. We want this opportunity for our neighbors as well. The availability of homes at the rate Homewise is proposing will allow more members of this community the opportunity to enjoy the security of owning a home they can afford.
We have always loved the feeling on the south side: The community is accessible, visible, together. As this area grows, ensuring a space specifically dedicated to affordable housing and true community space will allow that togetherness to continue and grow.
