Earlier this month, the Santa Fe County Commission, WildEarth Guardians and The Forest Advocate sponsored a well-attended listening meeting, Living With Wildfire, focused on caring for and protecting the Santa Fe National Forest and our communities, especially in relation to the Santa Fe Mountains Landscape Resiliency Project.

U.S. Forest Service leadership was present to listen, along with liaisons from all New Mexico federal representatives’ offices, some state representatives’ offices, and County Commissioners Anna Hansen and Anna Hamilton. Commissioner Hansen hosted the meeting.

Last summer, the Santa Fe County Commission passed a cutting-edge resolution urging the Forest Service to complete an environmental impact statement for the project and to work toward finding innovative solutions for conserving our forest, while mitigating fire risk, that genuinely account for climate change and protect public health.

Sarah Hyden is the co-creator of The Forest Advocate, theforestadvocate.org.

