New Mexico’s grid-modernization statute authorizes the Public Regulation Commission to approve grid-modernization projects. In evaluating utility-proposed projects, the PRC must consider the reasonableness of the project and whether a project would advance certain objectives, such as a reduction in greenhouse gases, facilitation of grid access for renewable and other forms of clean energy, and improved reliability and resilience.

Grid-modernization investments involve myriad technologies that digitize a utility’s distribution system. This allows a utility operator to improve its ability to monitor grid conditions, analyze those conditions with software, and take appropriate action in near real-time. Such investments are modular in that a utility can spread out components over a number of years. They have the potential to produce large benefits; but they also have high costs. There is high uncertainty over the benefits and costs of grid-modernization investments. Costs overruns are common and benefits are difficult to quantify and require different methods of varying complexities.

New Mexico has lagged behind the country in adopting smart meters and other components of grid modernizations. Along with Utah and West Virginia, New Mexico has the smallest number of smart meters in the country.

Kenneth Costello is a regulatory economist/independent consultant who lives in Santa Fe.

