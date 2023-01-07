New Mexico’s grid-modernization statute authorizes the Public Regulation Commission to approve grid-modernization projects. In evaluating utility-proposed projects, the PRC must consider the reasonableness of the project and whether a project would advance certain objectives, such as a reduction in greenhouse gases, facilitation of grid access for renewable and other forms of clean energy, and improved reliability and resilience.
Grid-modernization investments involve myriad technologies that digitize a utility’s distribution system. This allows a utility operator to improve its ability to monitor grid conditions, analyze those conditions with software, and take appropriate action in near real-time. Such investments are modular in that a utility can spread out components over a number of years. They have the potential to produce large benefits; but they also have high costs. There is high uncertainty over the benefits and costs of grid-modernization investments. Costs overruns are common and benefits are difficult to quantify and require different methods of varying complexities.
New Mexico has lagged behind the country in adopting smart meters and other components of grid modernizations. Along with Utah and West Virginia, New Mexico has the smallest number of smart meters in the country.
Grid modernization, which many experts consider the wave of the future, harmonizes with the state energy policy, for example the Energy Transition Act. It is accommodating to trends and expected future developments in the electric power industry. It is time for New Mexico to move to the 21st century by giving serious consideration to utilities’ grid-modernization proposals
Having said the above, the new PRC faces a formidable challenge in ensuring utility investments in modernizing the grid are cost-beneficial or in the public interest; the state statute, while encouraging grid modernization, falls short of requiring the PRC to approve these proposals. It’s up to the PRC to judge whether the proposals are cost-beneficial and achieve the statute’s goals.
In other states, utility commissions have often rejected portions or all of grid-modernization proposals by utilities for different reasons; a prominent one is the benefits to utility customers fall short of investment costs, or utilities fail to explain benefits well enough. This regulatory action will likely persist, as long as utilities fail to do a better job of articulating the value grid-modernization investments to their customers and take responsibility for performing poorly (which has happened more than occasionally) in the execution of their plans.
The new PRC must address myriad hard questions: How to interpret those benefits that are difficult to quantify and highly uncertain in its decision; what is the best method of cost recovery that balances utility and customer interests; what is the optimal timing of investments — modernization can be accelerated too quickly given the high uncertainty over benefits and costs; how can the PRC suppress the utility’s inherent incentive to overinvest; do uneven benefits across customers mean some customers should be responsible for more of the costs than others; how do the benefits depend upon utility actions in deployment — should utilities be held accountable for achieving the benefits presented in their plans; what implication do the benefits that extend beyond those to utility customers have for cost recovery — should taxpayers pay for a portion of the grid modernization costs; and are there other actions for achieving the same benefits from grid modernization that might be less costly?
Grid modernization could be the most important subject the new PRC will face in the coming years. My advice to the new PRC: Be vigilant by judiciously reviewing utilities’ plans to improve the chances that a decision is in the public interest. This means that the new PRC should not outright reject a plan just because, for example, it would require an increase in electricity rates or be prejudiced against a plan in spite of the evidence; or accept a plan just because it will support clean energy and the governor’s energy agenda, while ignoring the effect on utility customers
In the end, grid-modernization plans that fail to be cost-beneficial would be a detriment to the state. New Mexico cannot afford investments of hundreds of millions of dollars (PNM is proposing to spend $344 million to upgrade its distribution system) with negative social returns to the state and its citizens. The burden falls on the new PRC to make sure this does not happen.
Kenneth Costello is a regulatory economist/independent consultant who lives in Santa Fe.