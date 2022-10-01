We recently attended the open house at the Greer Garson Theatre Center (the Greer) on the midtown campus, hosted by LiveArts Santa Fe LLC, Theatre Santa Fe and the city of Santa Fe, and we were impressed by this beautiful gem in the center of Santa Fe.
Upon entering the building, it was easy to understand the need to bring this incredible facility back to life. It is hard to imagine it has been dormant for over four years. With a 500-plus-seat proscenium theater, building workshop, costume shop, 90-seat blackbox theater, dance studio, rehearsal room and classrooms that will be rentable when not occupied by the conservatory or company, the Greer Garson Theatre Center will become a hub of creativity and innovation. The Greer has everything it needs to, once again, become the beautiful jewel Santa Fe deserves.
LiveArts Santa Fe, a new arts organization, seeks to preserve the legacy of the Greer Garson Theatre Center by creating a pro conservatory training program for actors and technicians, a resident theater company — as well as community programs that offer affordable rental opportunities. They will soon submit a proposal to the city of Santa Fe to refurbish and manage the Greer Garson Theatre.
With its understanding of not only the needs of the facility but also the needs of the community, LiveArts is the perfect organization to take on this project. They have the theater knowledge, vision and insight to allow the Greer to become the keystone facility for the performing arts in Santa Fe.
The arts are the heart and soul of a community; it is with this belief that we, along with the rest of Santa Fe’s theater community, strongly encourage the city of Santa Fe to accept the proposal from LiveArts Santa Fe and begin the process to restore the Greer Garson Theatre as the “soul” of our arts community.
Mark and Jeannette Kolokoff, longtime theater directors and educators, are starting the Family Theatre of Santa Fe, with their first production to open in September 2023.