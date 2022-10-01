We recently attended the open house at the Greer Garson Theatre Center (the Greer) on the midtown campus, hosted by LiveArts Santa Fe LLC, Theatre Santa Fe and the city of Santa Fe, and we were impressed by this beautiful gem in the center of Santa Fe.

Upon entering the building, it was easy to understand the need to bring this incredible facility back to life. It is hard to imagine it has been dormant for over four years. With a 500-plus-seat proscenium theater, building workshop, costume shop, 90-seat blackbox theater, dance studio, rehearsal room and classrooms that will be rentable when not occupied by the conservatory or company, the Greer Garson Theatre Center will become a hub of creativity and innovation. The Greer has everything it needs to, once again, become the beautiful jewel Santa Fe deserves.

LiveArts Santa Fe, a new arts organization, seeks to preserve the legacy of the Greer Garson Theatre Center by creating a pro conservatory training program for actors and technicians, a resident theater company — as well as community programs that offer affordable rental opportunities. They will soon submit a proposal to the city of Santa Fe to refurbish and manage the Greer Garson Theatre.

Mark and Jeannette Kolokoff, longtime theater directors and educators, are starting the Family Theatre of Santa Fe, with their first production to open in September 2023.

Popular in the Community