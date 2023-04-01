My family goes several generations back in New Mexico, a Chicano family that put down roots in the land grant community of Chacón in Mora County. My family built their own home, living in partnership with the land. We are concerned about drought as well as the ferocious wildfires that have intensified in New Mexico in recent years. And rightfully so: The Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon blaze came within a mile of our land.
Through a special state-level nonprofit fund called a “green bank,” families like those in Mora County on the front lines of climate change can harness the money-saving benefits of clean energy and energy efficiency, and help deliver a stable climate and a safe, healthy future. But first, New Mexico must step up to make it all possible.
The need for a green bank in New Mexico has only intensified after the passage of last year’s Inflation Reduction Act. This act represents the most significant climate change and clean energy investment in U.S. history. As a result of this landmark law, the federal government will provide $27 billion to states by depositing the money into states’ green banks.
New Mexico now needs to set one up to receive the funds to benefit New Mexicans. Regrettably, the New Mexico Legislature dropped the ball on this. On March 18, lawmakers adjourned for the year without advancing Senate Bill 169, sponsored by Sens. Liz Stefanics and Moe Maestas and Reps. Kristina Ortez and Andrea Romero, all Democrats.
The bill would have mandated the creation of the Climate Investment Center and Fund, a green bank eligible to take in those precious federal dollars. Unless we create an eligible entity by Sept. 30, 2024, other states will essentially claim our fair share of the money.
The Inflation Reduction Act also includes funding for what’s called the Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund. Through this program, the Environmental Protection Agency will dole out billions of dollars in loans and grants to support projects that slash or prevent climate pollution and provide technical assistance to ensure projects are successful. New Mexico would be foolhardy not to ride the wave of these investments.
Taking part will ensure we remain competitive with other states that are seizing the enormous economic development and job-creation opportunities baked into the act. Better yet, receiving Inflation Reduction Act funds also would mean lifting up New Mexico communities that have been left behind for far too long, as $8 billion in Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund investments are earmarked for disadvantaged communities.
The innovative green bank model has proven fruitful in other states, and it also allows individual residents who usually feel left out of the conversation to become a part of the clean energy transition. These banks offer uniquely competitive interest rates, and the philanthropic community and private investors and lenders can also contribute to them.
With a green bank, set up by New Mexicans with a mission to serve New Mexicans, families in places like Albuquerque’s South Valley and the International District could upgrade to heat pumps or induction stoves, or weatherize their homes to better seal out toxic wildfire smoke.
Low-income neighborhoods could access the resources needed to invest in community solar power microgrids with backup battery storage to keep the lights on during power outages, boosting local resilience. If lawmakers find these examples inspiring, they should take the next available opportunity to show we are ready for clean energy and homegrown climate resilience.
When rural communities like Chacón benefit from cost savings and home-efficiency improvements thanks to a green bank, we’ll know we got the job done.
Oriana Sandoval is the CEO of the Center for Civic Policy. She lives in Albuquerque