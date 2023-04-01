My family goes several generations back in New Mexico, a Chicano family that put down roots in the land grant community of Chacón in Mora County. My family built their own home, living in partnership with the land. We are concerned about drought as well as the ferocious wildfires that have intensified in New Mexico in recent years. And rightfully so: The Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon blaze came within a mile of our land.

Through a special state-level nonprofit fund called a “green bank,” families like those in Mora County on the front lines of climate change can harness the money-saving benefits of clean energy and energy efficiency, and help deliver a stable climate and a safe, healthy future. But first, New Mexico must step up to make it all possible.

The need for a green bank in New Mexico has only intensified after the passage of last year’s Inflation Reduction Act. This act represents the most significant climate change and clean energy investment in U.S. history. As a result of this landmark law, the federal government will provide $27 billion to states by depositing the money into states’ green banks.

Oriana Sandoval is the CEO of the Center for Civic Policy. She lives in Albuquerque