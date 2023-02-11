In New Mexico, ensuring clean air and clean water for future generations is something on which we all can agree.
As representatives for the renewable energy industry and the labor workforce responsible for constructing and maintaining those facilities, this is core to our values.
That’s why ensuring New Mexico continues to be a leader in the development, transmission and storage of renewable energy is critical. However, there is an effort underway in the state Legislature that, while well-intentioned, could set us back significantly, compromising clean energy jobs in the state.
It’s called the “Green Amendment,” but ironically could halt or delay the development of new renewable projects including wind, solar and storage. This proposed amendment to the New Mexico Constitution is simple enough on its face: Guarantee a healthy environment for all those in our state. This is an important goal, and the clean energy industry stands ready to help reach this future. But there are far-reaching and significant unintended consequences that are not currently addressed in the legislation. We can’t take this risk.
Importantly, this constitutional amendment, while well-intentioned, will not solve our most pressing climate and environmental challenges. Instead, it will set back our clean energy transition, compromising important construction and electrical jobs.
We need to put New Mexicans to work, and we can do so in this clean energy transition. But holding up renewable energy projects in expensive, timely court cases will make this future less achievable.
The language of the amendment is exceptionally broad and very vague. The ambiguous standards provide easy legal hooks for those who wish to stop progress on renewables or any other building project, for that matter. If nobody knows what “self-sustaining ecosystem” means, anybody can argue the standard is not met. Much-needed renewable energy and transmission projects are always vulnerable to lawsuits by NIMBY and other anti-renewable interests, and the Green Amendment will increase this vulnerability without question.
By placing the responsibility on our courts to decipher the unclear standards instead of legislators, we would be asking judges to make policy rather than those duly elected to write laws for our state.
With New Mexico already surging toward a renewable energy future and poised to be a national leader on fighting climate change, let’s not let this all come crumbling down by a well-intentioned, but ill-conceived, effort.
The values of a Green Amendment are something we all stand behind, but encourage our legislators to consider a more appropriate, and uniquely New Mexican, solution for us all.
Rikki Seguin is the executive director of Interwest Energy Alliance, and Brian Condit is the executive director of the New Mexico Building Trades Council.