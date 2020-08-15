Earlier this month, President Donald Trump signed the Great American Outdoors Act into law. What does this mean for Northern New Mexico?
To begin with, it means jobs by the thousands, especially in rural communities that need them most. It means billions of dollars of investment in our public lands. In New Mexico, this includes Bandelier National Monument, Aztec Ruins National Monument, Valles Caldera National Preserve, Chaco Canyon and so much more.
While still known internationally for art, we’ve watched Santa Fe and all of Northern New Mexico become more of a draw for outdoor recreation. This legislation cements a strong future for that industry in our community. It’s a great opportunity to further diversify our statewide economy into something more sustainable.
It’s worth noting that efforts to fully fund the Land and Water Conservation Fund, which this act achieves, go back decades. It took generations of hard work from advocates and policymakers to achieve this historic win, and we should be both proud and grateful.
I’d like to thank our congressional delegation that has championed this and other conservation legislation. Particular thanks go to Sens. Tom Udall and Martin Heinrich, both outdoorsmen, and Rep. Ben Ray Luján.
The massive bipartisan support and signing of the act demonstrate the incredible value and importance of well-maintained, accessible and abundant public spaces, here in New Mexico and nationwide.
This legislation will bring facility improvements, job creation and growth to our outdoor recreation industry.
Celebrate by going outside and strolling down your favorite trail in the Sangre de Cristos or wading through the northern reaches of the Rio Grande. We look forward to seeing more New Mexicans enjoying their pristine public lands, trusting that the promise of sustained investment will safeguard the best parts of New Mexico for future generations.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.