I’m a little late for International Women’s Day 2020 (March 8), and a reminder that everyone comes into the world through a woman’s body. Duh! How could we forget? We need to thank all the women in our lives; and so my thoughts turn to my mother who taught me some handy and loving things in my life.
I was mending a shirt and remembered how my mother taught me how to sew and cook, as she felt every man should know these basic skills in life. She lost her mother at age 8 and was sent to a Catholic orphanage; she also tried to be a father to me, but of course that couldn’t work.
My real father left a little before I was born — a casualty of our never-ending war and the post-traumatic stress syndrome sure to follow. A few years later, my mom married a Germanic man who suffered from PTSD, and he began to teach me how to rule the feminine and how to judge imperiously.
Actually, he never taught me much of anything; he lacked the patience and the skill (having lost his father in the war in Germany) to teach me how to be a healthy man. Into this vacuum, Merlin came to me in dreamtime along with Mother Earth and showed me the world of Earth-spirit-magic; love and laughter — a road less traveled!
Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., exited the race for the Democratic presidential nomination in the week prior to International Women’s Day, which suggests that the patriarchy is in complete control. Maybe she can collaborate with Bernie for the presidency.
Goethe came to the astounding observation late in his life that the providence of man is to serve women; then she will serve him.
He was talking about the inner woman, the muse.
She is the carrier of the beauty, the inspiration,
the delicacy of the whole feminine side of life.
It is beautiful, each serving the other back and forth.
We can’t do without it. One cannot live without service;
without the love, without the nurturing and the strength of the other.
