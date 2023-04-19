This past legislative session, the Legislature robustly approved Senate Bill 84 and Senate Bill 187, two effective and fiscally responsible criminal reform policies that are the fruit of a decade of legislative inquiry and debate. The governor vetoed both. That they will not become law is everyone’s loss. Here’s why:

SB 187 would have removed felony drug possession for personal use from the habitual offender sentencing statute, which adds mandatory prison time to a sentence based on prior cases. If enacted, someone convicted for possessing small amounts of drugs would have still faced up to 18 months in prison, but not enhancements of up to eight additional years. Unlike the 18-month sentence, which the court can suspend for probation instead, courts must impose the enhancements as prison time in almost every case.

The habitual offender statute punishes repeat felons more harshly because they didn’t “learn their lesson.” In possession cases, though, the punishment far outweighs any benefit to public safety. Meanwhile, drug offenses are one of the top three reasons people are in our state prisons, largely because of the mandatory enhancements. The current law is bad policy.

Bennett Baur is the chief public defender for the state of New Mexico, and Kim Chavez Cook is an appellate defender. Emily Kaltenbach is the senior director of criminal legal and policing reform at the Drug Policy Alliance.

