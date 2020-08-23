Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham spoke on the third night of the Democratic National Convention last week. Instead of focusing her speech on the issues that truly impact New Mexicans, she highlighted her extreme environmental policies that will wipe out jobs and devastate working families in our state.
Lujan Grisham spoke about New Mexico’s “mini” Green New Deal, also referred to as the Energy Transition Act, which we believe will completely wipe out the oil and gas industry by the year 2045. The act would force the elimination of low-cost energy sources, such as oil, gas and coal, pushing out competition in the market, leaving high-cost renewables as the only option.
Lujan Grisham said that while the Trump administration has been rolling back red tape on the energy industry, “We’ve committed to a renewable energy future with exciting and fulfilling careers for workers all across our beautiful state.” She also said, “We’re laying a road map here for what America can and would look like in the 21st century — an America where we lead again, where we build safer, cleaner, and more affordable cities and communities, where we provide meaningful opportunities for workers and families to thrive and build better lives.”
But we disagree with the governor’s embellishments of her energy policies. According to America Rising, 90,100 New Mexico jobs will be at risk if the nationwide Green New Deal is implemented, and average energy costs would rise by up to $226 per month. Our New Mexico economy, which relies heavily on oil and gas to keep our state coffers full (40 percent of our state budget), cannot afford these radical policies to tank our state.
New Mexico has one of the lowest per capita incomes in the United States at $46,304, and the second-highest poverty rate at 19.7 percent. With a massive exodus of good-paying jobs tied to the oil and gas industry and the taxes that the Green New Deal energy policies carry, our state cannot afford to go down this rabbit hole.
New Mexico is a beautiful state with many vast natural resources to offer. While we fight for our small businesses and our families, especially during the governor’s pandemic lockdown, she is more interested in auditioning for a Cabinet position in a Joe Biden administration by promising the most radical policies available to grab attention.
Every day, Michelle Lujan Grisham proves how out of touch she is with the hardworking men and women who keep our economy going in our state, and her Democratic National Convention speech further proves it. We need new leadership in New Mexico at every level of government so we can ensure crippling anti-worker policies like the Green New Deal can be stopped in their tracks.
