Can we save our small,
New Mexico-owned businesses from the New Mexico governor?
The COVID-19 virus has wreaked havoc on our nation and the world. New Mexico is no exception. However, the target of state government seems to have moved from defeating the virus to destroying small businesses. While some measures to reduce the spread of the virus make logical sense, others are having a devastating impact on our economy. Most notably is the closing of all nonessential businesses.
What exactly is a nonessential business and who gets to make this decision? I submit that in a free economy, there is no such thing as a nonessential business. If a business exists, it is because there is work for that business. Each business the governor closes is an unnecessary risk to the future existence of the business and the community the business supports. The closing of a small New Mexico business has a profound and possibly an irreversible effect on the people who work there.
It seems the governor has chosen, almost at random, which stores get to operate, while assuring every mom and pop business is closed.
Mom and pop businesses are the heart and soul of New Mexico. I saw the perfect definition of a mom and pop business that in part read: “When you buy from a mom and pop you are helping a little girl get dance lessons, a little boy get his team jersey, put food on the family table, pay a mortgage and send a child to college.” Certainly, New Mexicans work at the big-box stores, but those stores will survive with or without the stay-at-home order. On the other hand, the local business is likely to close, permanently. Simply put, our governor is favoring out-of-state corporations at the expense of our local small businesses.
The goal of government action is to slow and stop the spread of this nasty virus, but we have allowed this worthy goal to mutate into slowing and stopping New Mexico. What we really need is to keep some distance between each of us. This is being done in the big-box stores today. They have marked the floors with 6-foot spacing markers. They have limited the number of people in the store and have better controlled entrances and exists. All good practices.
Yet for some reason, the governor decided our local businesses are incapable of following the same rules, thus she closed them. However, it is precisely the small stores that are better suited to provide goods and services while achieving the real goal of slowing the virus. Small stores, by nature, are less crowded and more friendly. The owner and staff can enforce the social-distancing rules with smiles. If we are only allowed to shop in a few stores, we are unnecessarily exposing ourselves to the very virus we are trying to defeat.
New Mexicans are strong. We can do more than one thing at a time. We can fight the COVID-19 virus and protect our economy; these two things are not mutually exclusive. We will defeat this virus; the question is will there be anything left when the battle is done?
Locking us in our homes like a prison lockdown might slow the virus, but it kills the economy and morale of the state. Too many mandates, I believe, are based on panic mentality. Panic always causes more death and destruction than the underlying cause of the panic. Let the mom and pop shops serve their neighbors. Let us open our economy. Let us go back to work and feed our families. Let us save the heart and soul of our great state.
