A few years back, friends in El Salvador were making fun of 20-somethings there, calling them ninis. In Spanish, it comes from the phrase ni estudian ni trabajan. In that context, the youngsters were “neither studying nor working.”
With Mark Ronchetti, we have a nini: neither leader nor administrator.
I have been researching Mark Ronchetti’s history since he ran for senator two years ago. I can’t find much if any experience in anything outside a TV studio.
His campaign website posts a tissue-thin personal, professional or volunteer history, something that typically should highlight leadership or administrative experience. (His campaign press office opened my email queries regarding Ronchetti’s background but failed to respond.)
Yes, he graduated from Washington State University where he was active in fraternity life as a freshman and sophomore, serving on the “Interfraternity Council” and “Coug Guys and Gals,” which is described as “recruiting athletes and serving as ambassadors to the alumni.” (Plus, he had a pet boa constrictor; sounds like a very collegiate thing for a young man to do.)
Those college experiences could have been good launchpads for leadership and administration of something.
There is no evidence Ronchetti has held any position other than being a TV reporter and weatherman. Nothing about his PTA or church activities. Nothing describing any community or professional organization efforts. Nothing but being a chief weatherman generating statewide facial recognition before becoming an aspiring politician.
The ongoing puzzle is: Why do people vote for specific candidates? That’s a much-researched topic with curious findings involving both informal, subjective rationale and sometimes relatively analytical methods.
Subjective: “Yeah, he’s a guy I’d like to have a beer with” or, “She’s someone to invite for a family dinner.”
Sometimes the voter-candidate relationship is limited to one issue: inflation, abortion, foreign policy or just party membership. But a complex political office like mayor or governor is not a simple one-ring circus.
It’s possible to analyze four factors when evaluating someone who is seeking our vote: character, intelligence, curiosity and experience.
Intelligence and curiosity are typically determined by researching and watching a candidate over time. Does he or she seem to express an understanding of multidimensional issues and their local, national and international systems and relationships. For example, understanding the economy or health care at all geographic levels and related institutions.
Does the candidate demonstrate intellectual and potential administrative curiosity by asking insight-gaining questions when confronted with multiple, even nontraditional, topics. Basic questions like: What is it? Where does it come from? How and with whom does it work?
Character and experience, however, are more closely tied. One needs to study a candidate’s record of experience to grasp how the candidate has reacted over time to diverse challenges: ethically, legally and with the ability to foresee multiple outcomes.
A record of a candidate’s experience and character will demonstrate how he or she functioned in a variety of leadership and administrate positions.
The governor of New Mexico is called upon to be a leader for all New Mexicans and to be the chief administrator of 24 major state agencies and dozens and dozens of agency subdivisions and commissions, along with hundreds of paid and volunteer employees.
The Governor’s Office cannot be considered an internship for a newcomer lacking experience in leadership, administration and multilayered collaborative management.
Mark Ronchetti lacks the broad and deep experience to be governor. He is simply another nini.
Tom Johnson is coordinator for It’s The People’s Data, Santa Fe. Written with thanks to the Washington State University librarians.