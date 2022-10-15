A few years back, friends in El Salvador were making fun of 20-somethings there, calling them ninis. In Spanish, it comes from the phrase ni estudian ni trabajan. In that context, the youngsters were “neither studying nor working.”

With Mark Ronchetti, we have a nini: neither leader nor administrator.

I have been researching Mark Ronchetti’s history since he ran for senator two years ago. I can’t find much if any experience in anything outside a TV studio.

Tom Johnson is coordinator for It’s The People’s Data, Santa Fe. Written with thanks to the Washington State University librarians.

