On May 13, 2021, University of New Mexico freshman Roni Saponar was viciously beaten by attackers yelling antisemitic slurs. The 19-year-old was hospitalized with internal bleeding.

“Jews are consistently the most likely of all religious groups to be victimized by incidents of hate; such incidents are increasing at an alarming rate,” said Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, explaining why she was signing Executive Order 2022-118 “Adopting Working Definition of Antisemitism,” from the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance.

“[C]rimes targeting the Jewish community consistently constitute over half of all religion-based crimes,” according to the Anti-Defamation League. The FBI counted 2,493 hate crimes against Jews in the U.S. in the past three years.

Halley Faust is chairman of Santa Fe Middle East Watch. Todd Goldblum is a pediatric ophthalmologist in Albuquerque.

