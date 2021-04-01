The Community Solar Act has traveled a long road. Coalitions have been working together to craft a bill that follows best practices from around the country for many years, failing to pass a bill in multiple prior sessions.
Legislators, municipalities, solar developers, utilities, tribes, rural co-ops and environmental organizations formed a group in 2020 to develop the version of the bill that was introduced this session. After passage through two Senate committees, for-profit monopoly utility interests influenced lawmakers to introduce poison pill amendments on the Senate floor that weakened the bill substantially before passage.
Though some of these poison pills were removed in the House, the final bill reduced the total amount of community solar that can be developed to less than 1 percent of total energy generation each year and introduced regulatory roadblocks that will limit the profit incentive for community solar developers.
At long last, though, the weakened bill passed both the House and Senate, and Community Solar advocates celebrated a first tentative step toward energy democracy in New Mexico.
Now, after fighting this long, hard road to passage, the Community Solar Act sits on the governor’s desk waiting for her signature. And waiting. What is she waiting for? Public Service Company of New Mexico, one of the governor’s largest campaign contributors, is in the midst of merger discussions with Avangrid.
Both PNM and Avangrid have a long history of opposing any threat to the absolute monopolies they hold within their service territories. PNM has been fighting against rooftop solar and now community solar for decades in New Mexico. Subsidiaries of Avangrid have a history of influencing legislators in other states to prevent net metering for rooftop solar and community solar development by funding PACs, lobbying legislators and bringing in front groups to oppose community-driven energy solutions they see as a threat to the guaranteed profit margins to which they feel entitled.
PNM’s merger with Avangrid is pending before the Public Regulation Commission. Thus far a majority of intervenors are opposed to the merger because there is no apparent net public benefit for New Mexicans. Corporate opposition to Community Solar and other proposals for energy democracy is just one example of the threat that a merger with an international energy conglomerate poses to the public. What I see as PNM’s greed and corrupting influence will only be magnified by foreign ownership and expanded resources to influence our state government.
The Community Solar Act opens the door to distributed generation, community ownership and a more reliable and stable energy grid, but these predatory monopoly corporations want to dominate all energy generation. They are fighting tooth and nail against the democratizing potential of solar and wind energy, clinging to the outdated monopoly power company model that made sense only when power plants required hundreds of millions for construction and maintenance. A new day has dawned, and clean, renewable power that benefits the people instead of corporations is now possible.
Community Solar is supported by our democratic Congressional delegation, a majority of state legislators, cities and tribes and a majority of people in the state. If the governor does not sign the Community Solar Act, she is siding with corporate donors over the people who elected her and most importantly the children and future generations of New Mexicans who are depending on us to make a transition to renewable energy as quickly as humanly possible. We urge the governor to open the door to energy democracy in New Mexico and pave the way for an accelerated transition to renewable energy that benefits all the people, not just the corporations who contribute to her campaign.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.