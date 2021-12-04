If you Google the phrase “how to talk about sex,” you will get over 9 billion results. It’s no mystery why: Sex can be hard to talk about.
As a school nurse for middle school students in Santa Fe, I see my young students’ discomfort every day. Yet I also know that with education, the conversation gets easier. As part of my job duties, I am required to teach sexual health education for seventh and eighth grade students as well as introduce growth and development/puberty classes to students in grades fourth through sixth.
I have personally witnessed the discomfort and embarrassment surrounding sexual education disappear as a direct result of the lessons and education these young people are receiving. I have noticed the taboo nature of the topic is nearly eliminated with proper education. It can also be extremely beneficial for students experiencing abuse, sexual harassment, bullying and other traumatic events. Young people realize they have a voice and a right to protect themselves. It can be empowering for them to learn they have a right to say no.
That’s why I am urging the governor to put the affirmative consent bill on the call in the 2022 legislative session. This bill requires that every student be educated on affirmative consent, a curriculum that empowers students to communicate, problem solve and act if someone does not ask their permission or respect their decision regarding sexual contact. Students also practice recognizing and respecting their own boundaries and those of others.
Teaching affirmative consent is nothing new. Students attending Santa Fe Public Schools have been receiving this curriculum for many years. Now is our opportunity to make sure all students in New Mexico receive this vital education.
As I look back on my own education, I wish my generation would have received this curriculum. It’s time to recognize that sexual health includes safely navigating potential sexual encounters. As a school nurse, I know my students want and need this education, as it will serve them well into adulthood. Please join me in supporting this bill.
