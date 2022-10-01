With just a few weeks left before early voting kicks off, what issues will motivate how New Mexicans vote? According to one recent poll, the top issue this fall is inflation/the economy (at 59 percent). Crime was right behind at 58 percent, followed by immigration and health care. Abortion was down the list at just 29 percent.

Surprisingly, the poll (done by KOB-TV) fails to even ask about education. In a state that consistently ranks at the very bottom in the nation on numerous (and bipartisan) education reports, serious education reforms should be at least on the radar. This is especially true as education is an inherently state issue (unlike immigration or inflation).

But, if you follow Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s campaign’s public messaging, you might believe abortion is the only important issue facing New Mexicans. Because we believe the New Mexico economy and education system are two critically important issues, the Rio Grande Foundation looked carefully at both candidates’ websites for details on their plans if elected.

Paul J. Gessing is president of New Mexico’s Rio Grande Foundation, an independent, nonpartisan, tax-exempt research and educational organization.

Popular in the Community