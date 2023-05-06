As shown by her vetoes of tax credit legislation, our governor does not understand climate change. Neither, unfortunately, does the president, having just approved massive oil leases in Alaska and the Gulf of Mexico. Nor do many people in Santa Fe.
Climate change is an imminent, existential crisis. It cannot be successfully addressed by moderate, incremental politics as usual solutions.
Climate change is occurring now, and its effects are growing exponentially. What happens by 2100 or even 2050 is irrelevant. The benchmarks should be what happens by 2030 and 2040, and, absent radical action, what happens will not be very nice and will punish the comfortable as well as the poor.
By 2040, the Age of Extinction will be upon us. The following Washington Post headline from March 20 says it all: "World is on brink of climate calamity definitive United Nation climate report warns." The report referred to is the Sixth Report of the U.N. Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, prepared by the world's foremost climate scientists who have been researching climate change for years. Its principal finding is that unless the world takes drastic action now, the planet will exceed the key 1.5 Celsius (2.7 Fahrenheit) warming threshold within 10 years, after which all hell with break loose.
Life as we know it will change dramatically for the worse. The proof is clear. The report will be ignored at our peril.
Climate change requires a war, and it must start immediately if future generations are to have any chance of survival, much less prosperity. Fossil fuel production must stop. New technologies, agricultural systems and land-use patterns must be adopted. Energy and water conservation must become all important. All this must be done now, not down the road.
But the comfortable people of Santa Fe ask, "What can we possibly do to make this happen?" The answer is lots — lobby your governor, president, legislators, Congress members and senators; write letters to the editor; organize protest parades and march in them. Also be prepared to invest your savings in this war. A change in priorities will be required to save the planet and your grandchildren.
In the 1960s, activists protesting the social ills of that era — segregation, the Vietnam War and pollution — said that, "If you are not part of the solution, you are part of the problem" and, "Lead, follow or get out of the way." These remain true statements for today.
There is another statement from that era that will apply if we do nothing. Pogo Possum, a character in Walt Kelly's iconic comic strip Pogo, pronounced to the world that, "We have met the enemy and he is us."
Governor, don't be the enemy. Read the IPCC report. You have three years left in your term. Make them count. Citizens, make sure that she does.
Allen H. Olson is a retired agricultural and environmental lawyer, law professor, freelance writer and donkey wrangler who lives on a mesa near Cerrillos.