It’s time for Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham to get serious about appointing and supporting a fully staffed, independent and competent State Game Commission.
New Mexico’s wildlife is a great asset to all of us. We all enjoy bird-watching and wildlife-viewing, and many in our state follow family traditions and hunt to put meat on the table. Meanwhile, our state economy benefits from visitors who come here for our world-class outdoor recreational activities that are enhanced by the presence of our wildlife.
Managing New Mexico’s wildlife is serious business. Our conservation officers put their lives on the line to prevent poaching and to help hunters in the field. Our game biologists work to restore and preserve wildlife populations. Our fisheries workers produce a steady stream of trout from our state’s hatcheries to keep anglers happy.
And then, sadly, there’s our game commission — the broken link in the chain of our state’s wildlife management system. For the past several months, there have been only four commissioners on the seven-member board.
The New Mexico Wildlife Federation was instrumental over a century ago in creating the game commission system. The goal in establishing an autonomous commission was to provide a buffer so our state’s wildlife managers wouldn’t have to worry about political meddling.
Over the years, however, game commissioners have come to serve at the pleasure of the sitting governor. It’s become common in recent years for governors to remove any commissioner who fails to follow orders. In short, it’s a broken system.
Two of the original game commissioners Lujan Grisham had appointed to the commission in 2019 — both highly competent career conservationists — have said the governor removed them. They said they got the ax after they voiced opposition to a previous commission rule that purported to allow private landowners to petition to have rivers and streams that crossed their private property declared “non-navigable” and accordingly closed to the public.
Joanna Prukop, former commission chair, said Lujan Grisham removed her from the commission in late 2019 after Prukop called for a moratorium on commission action on non-navigable certifications. Jeremy Vesbach, former vice chair, was removed early last year after leading the commission action to reject pending non-navigable certificate applications. Some of the landowners seeking certifications for their properties had been donors to the governor’s campaign.
The New Mexico Supreme Court last spring ruled that the commission’s non-navigable rule was unconstitutional and void. The ruling came in response to a legal challenge from the New Mexico Wildlife Federation and other groups.
In October, former Commissioner Roberta Salazar-Henry resigned, saying she had been unable to achieve necessary structural changes to the game department. Salazar-Henry is a retired career administrator with the New Mexico Department of Game and Fish.
In place of Prukop and Vesbach, Lujan Grisham has appointed new commissioners with relatively negligible experience in conservation or wildlife management. The governor has yet to name a replacement for Salazar-Henry.
Over Lujan Grisham’s first term, other commissioners resigned and Commissioner David Soules died in March 2021. Yet regardless of how commission vacancies have occurred, Lujan Grisham has been painfully slow to fill them.
Lujan Grisham’s practice of keeping the commission to a skeleton crew creates predictable logistical problems. Last month, for example, the commission failed to reach the necessary four-member quorum to hold a scheduled virtual meeting to approve the sale of a real estate parcel in Santa Fe. The meeting had to be rescheduled.
Keeping the commission shorthanded deprives New Mexicans and our wildlife of the benefit of having knowledgeable people on board to make informed decisions. The game commission deals with a wide variety of complex issues, and no single commissioner can be an expert on all of them.
Now, at the beginning of Lujan Grisham’s second term, the public has the right to demand that she appoint a full slate of diverse, hardworking and well-informed game commissioners. And this time, she should get out of their way and let them do their job.
Jesse Deubel is executive director of the New Mexico Wildlife Federation.