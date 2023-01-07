It’s time for Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham to get serious about appointing and supporting a fully staffed, independent and competent State Game Commission.

New Mexico’s wildlife is a great asset to all of us. We all enjoy bird-watching and wildlife-viewing, and many in our state follow family traditions and hunt to put meat on the table. Meanwhile, our state economy benefits from visitors who come here for our world-class outdoor recreational activities that are enhanced by the presence of our wildlife.

Managing New Mexico’s wildlife is serious business. Our conservation officers put their lives on the line to prevent poaching and to help hunters in the field. Our game biologists work to restore and preserve wildlife populations. Our fisheries workers produce a steady stream of trout from our state’s hatcheries to keep anglers happy.

Jesse Deubel is executive director of the New Mexico Wildlife Federation.

