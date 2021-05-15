After navigating through the ocean of misinformation making its way around Santa Fe, I have uncovered a few important factors about the Multi-Cultural mural on Guadalupe Street, where a contemporary art museum is being created.
The wall on which the mural is painted was never planned to be demolished. The thick brick wall will be stabilized with minimal impact on the mural, and the boarded-up windows currently part of the mural will be replaced with new ones. At present, the mural is scheduled to be power washed away and replaced by new stucco or similar uniform color material.
I researched the 2018 conservator’s report, and the professional assessment I read states the mural can be preserved — at a cost. I then began working with Fine Art Conservation Laboratories (FACL Inc.) of Santa Barbara, Calif., under the supervision of renowned conservator Scott M. Haskins. With private-sector funding, I have scheduled one of their team’s professionally trained conservators to arrive in Santa Fe in the third week of May.
FACL Inc. will thoroughly inspect, analyze and photograph the mural, and then prepare a proposal and cost estimate for the mural’s restoration, again to be funded by the private sector. This means construction can continue, and concerned citizens can relax, knowing serious attempts are being made to preserve the mural.
This is possible with cooperation from all parties involved. The builder, architect and the state would have to coordinate minimally together and allow this opportunity to analyze a restoration the mural. Critically, the power washing must be postponed.
The reason so many civic emotions are swirling around this project is that this mural is truly sacred to many of our citizens: Hispanic, Native Americans and Anglos. Our governor, who has successfully navigated through the worst economic and health crises in the state’s history, has the power to make this happen, with a slight fraction of the efforts just demonstrated with her nationally recognized COVID-19 response.
Please at least give the conservators the opportunity to see what can reasonably be done to save the mural. This could be a win-win for everyone — from the artist, Gilberto Guzman; concerned citizens; the Museum Foundation; and the Vladems and other generous donors to the new museum. We must look for immediate assistance from the governor and secretary of the Department of Cultural Affairs to allow time for this professional attempt to preserve the mural. Construction does not need to be halted.
The museum is designed so that all new construction is positioned north, west and south of the mural wall, which faces east. Design-wise, a solid color on the mural wall might add to the overall impact of the new museum’s modern architecture, but at what cost? Please, give us the opportunity to do the right thing and the appropriate thing — preserve the mural and our multicultural heritage.
