The Public Regulation Commission Nominating Committee did its job, and now it is up to the governor to select three extremely important and powerful public regulation commissioners. These individuals will guide New Mexico through the energy transition for the next few years and make other important decisions about key transportation, telecommunications and pipeline sectors of our economy.
For those in the Legislature and the New Mexicans who voted for the constitutional change from an elected to an appointed commission, the motivation was to get the most competent commissioners New Mexico could attract.
The decision deadline is now. The governor has a choice to select the most capable candidates or to succumb to politics and political correctness. Three commissioners is a small number for issues that are large in complexity. Expertise, and nothing but exceptional expertise, should be the single, focused selection criteria. Of the nine candidates the nominating committee sent to the governor, three offer world-class expertise. Another two are also exceptional.
These candidates include:
u A top-level professional Federal Energy Regulatory Commission staff member with expertise in western U.S. energy markets who grew up and went to college in New Mexico.
u A former investor-owned utility expert on integrated resource planning who went on to work at the PRC and assisted with rate design (preventing our rates from going through the roof) and then moved into public interest advocacy regarding renewable energy. He has experience with electricity, gas and water utilities. In his interview, he said he believes we can achieve our Energy Transition Act goals. This is a person well-regarded by all stakeholders regardless of which role he is fulfilling.
u An engineer at one of our national laboratories who has made a career evaluating and improving grid reliability and modernization and identifying grid vulnerabilities and solutions. He has decades of experience in power system analysis, energy system planning and integrating renewables into the grid. His appointment would tap into the too-often-overlooked cutting-edge expertise at the laboratories and make it less likely the transition doesn’t result in unintended or unforeseen consequences, such the grid crashing, or approving investments in boondoggle technologies.
u A former member of
New Mexico’s unique Renewable Energy Transmission Authority, who also knows regulatory issues from the legislative perspective. He, therefore, knows his way around the Legislature to get the resources the underfunded PRC needs to do its job right. Without the budget resources, the new PRC will fail.
u A Department of Energy fellow who assisted the elected PRC with writing some of its important regulations. His experience in California would hopefully help us avoid mistakes California has made.
The problem, and the only problem, is that the candidates listed above are all male.
We know the governor has a commitment to diversity and inclusion, justice and equity, but with only three commissioner seats to fill, these goals are impossible to accommodate without sacrificing much-needed exceptional competence and technical expertise. With the magnitude of decisions to be made and the availability of world-class candidates, it is one time when expertise should override any and all other considerations.
Of the four other candidates, all have legal training and more diversity but none is a particularly ideal legal or regulatory fit.
One is well-versed in the past practices of utility regulation — perhaps more of a problem than a benefit in these rapidly changing times; one is a manager of lawyers with little public regulatory experience; one is an academic, but the decisions facing the PRC call for more practical solutions than ivory tower approaches; and one is a former judge who dealt with a very different and unrelated docket than the PRC’s.
No doubt, the cases before the PRC are lawyer-intensive. At another point in New Mexico’s energy transition, all of these legally trained candidates would be good choices. Given the technological challenges facing us in the near future, legal skills are nowhere near as essential as the technical and engineering skills possessed by our world-class candidates.
In addition, we don’t need a lawyer as a commissioner because the commission has a general counsel whose office serves as legal adviser to commissioners. The director of the Legal Division is on the advocacy side of the PRC organization. That office advocates for the public interest — for us ratepayers — while balancing the need for financially healthy public utilities. The best and brightest with relevant experience should fill these roles, and I would support the legislation providing the budget necessary to compete with the private sector salaries.
Another suggestion is that the committee should offer to provide more detail on their candidate evaluation. It might have been beneficial if the committee had a meeting with the governor to provide their insight into the candidates. After all, they did spend months evaluating them.
State Rep. James G. Townsend is the outgoing Republican leader of the New Mexico House of Representatives. He represents District 54.