The Public Regulation Commission Nominating Committee did its job, and now it is up to the governor to select three extremely important and powerful public regulation commissioners. These individuals will guide New Mexico through the energy transition for the next few years and make other important decisions about key transportation, telecommunications and pipeline sectors of our economy.

For those in the Legislature and the New Mexicans who voted for the constitutional change from an elected to an appointed commission, the motivation was to get the most competent commissioners New Mexico could attract.

The decision deadline is now. The governor has a choice to select the most capable candidates or to succumb to politics and political correctness. Three commissioners is a small number for issues that are large in complexity. Expertise, and nothing but exceptional expertise, should be the single, focused selection criteria. Of the nine candidates the nominating committee sent to the governor, three offer world-class expertise. Another two are also exceptional.

State Rep. James G. Townsend is the outgoing Republican leader of the New Mexico House of Representatives. He represents District 54.

