Sept. 30, 2022, does not have to be the end of the San Juan Generating Station.

We can mitigate the station’s environmental impact, save the Central Consolidated School District, and keep hundreds of families employed. That is not even considering preventing blackouts and brownouts or saving Public Service Company of New Mexico customers from the impending rate hike.

Since Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed the Energy Transition Act mandating the closure of the plant, we have offered a simple solution: use carbon capture and sequestration to avert the colossal impact the closure will have on my community.

State Sen. Bill Sharer is a Republican from Farmington.

