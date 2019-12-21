Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and other politicians will reintroduce a failed bill to legalize the sale/use of recreational marijuana at the upcoming legislative session.
They claim passing this bill will raise income for our state and stop marijuana smuggling in our state. The reasons for not legalizing recreational pot are much weightier.
Weighty reasons to not legalize recreational marijuana include:
- Nationally, New Mexico schools are academically rated near the bottom of schools. This will be worsened when schoolchildren have greater access to marijuana. More will be coming back from lunch high, further impeding the learning atmosphere. Since passing this bill would increase drug exposure and use, widening the sphere of the drug culture, more kids will be exposed to other, often very dangerous, drugs.
- Teachers are already overwhelmed with a poor learning situation. Having more kids abusing marijuana will not help our already challenged and discouraged teachers.
- Substance abuse will increase in the workplace. It would be naïve to think that people won’t be getting high before work, during work, at lunch break and after work.
- Families will suffer. Some parents will irresponsibly use more accessible pot. Some kids will smoke pot without their parents understanding what is going wrong.
- There will be more “DUIs,” people driving under the influence of mind-altering substances. Roads will be less safe to travel on, increasing highway fatalities.
- Our emergency rooms will have more demands upon them and more expenses. This will cost the public, i.e. you and me.
- Homelessness and panhandling will increase. We all are aware of the horrible, disease-infested, drug-infested tent cities overflowing with human excrement, in our larger cities.
- Wholesome economic tourism will decrease.
- Crime will probably increase. Whenever the number of destitute and despairing people who are using substances increases, so does the amount of crime.
- People smuggling drugs could increase. People will come here to purchase quantity pot to take back to states where it is not legal. The same people will bring illegal drugs here.
- This will increase the culture of drug abuse, altered consciousness, and irresponsibility.
- There will be a greater chance of children, pets and others accidentally ingesting edible marijuana.
- Super-wealthy marijuana growers will financially support campaigns and “purchase” the best politicians that money can “buy.”
Let us look at the fruit of recreational marijuana in other states. Poverty is up, schools are less able to educate their students, students are distracted from their promising futures and acceptance of mind-altering substances is increasing. Disease, panhandling, homelessness, crime and public heath costs are increasing. Public safety and comfort in “druggie-areas” are down. Quality of the workforce is decreasing.
Anecdotally, in Colorado, organized crime is increasing and bigger gangs are moving in.
With so many horrible negatives, why should we sabotage our kids and future of New Mexico? It would be totally irresponsible to sell out (prostitute) our state for recreational marijuana to be allowed here. If nothing else, let’s wait until more statistics are in from other states. They seem to be greatly harmed by allowing recreational marijuana in their states.
If this Pandora’s box is ever opened, it will be so destructive and almost impossible to get this genie back into the bottle. What good does it do our state to line our coffers/coffins with blood money, in exchange for destroyed lives and families? What good does it do to make enough money to line our streets with gold if the social and spiritual costs in human lives far outweigh what is gained? “No” to recreational marijuana.
