To Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham: I am 17 and a student-athlete at Cibola High School in Albuquerque. I grew up playing soccer, and it is one of my biggest passions.
As anyone knows who has participated in sports, high school sports and club sports present different thrills. Representing my school and community is an experience one always remembers and anticipates. I started on varsity my freshman year, dreaming about my senior year. That’s the year I would have been a team captain, leader and role model.
The mandate that football and soccer wouldn’t happen this fall broke my heart and those of many other players as well. I’m sure you didn’t take pleasure in informing the state; however, I question whether you considered what will happen because of that choice.
Playing sports is just as good for the mind as it is for the body. Many kids struggle at home, school and around their friends, but when they step on the pitch, they can let go. I know when I’m angry or sad, playing soccer helps me relax and feel at ease. Kids can go to their teammates and coaches and feel safe in that environment. My best friends growing up were always on my soccer team, and they had my back.
Nothing was better than competing in a high-level environment with girls that not only wanted to play soccer but do well in school. What will teenagers turn to without our go-to stress relief for life? How are we supposed to feel safe if our one place to feel safe isn’t there anymore?
To play high school sports, we need to keep our grades up. I know that some kids only kept their grades up because that was the only way they could play and participate in the sport they love. Now that we don’t have that level of expectation, how will we keep up in school? When coaches are sometimes some of the only people to look at our grades, who is going to keep us in line?
New Mexico is last when it comes to education. When you ran for governor, you said our public education was a top concern. That doesn’t just mean implementing new testing systems; it means working toward decreasing dropouts and helping us kids stay focused. Taking sports away will encourage teenagers to slack off in school.
It’s important that past all this, high schoolers have the option to go to college. Many football players and soccer players rely on scholarships to get into college, let alone help with the expenses. By robbing athletes of their season, you’re robbing them of their future.
As unfortunate as it is, because of the pandemic, high schoolers no longer have many places to turn. It’s easy to say that we are student-athletes and know better than to turn to drugs or alcohol, but let’s not be ignorant. You know as well as I do that such temptations are out there. As horrible as it sounds, kids who wouldn’t normally be getting high during the season or at all don’t have a very good reason to stop. In fact, what is there to say that multiple teens in a time of stress, depression and anxiety won’t start abusing drugs? The future of our generation and the state is in your hands.
I know you made your decision for the safety of New Mexico. However, did you consider all of this? Did you consider all the other options? I had participated in one week of summer workouts before you said we couldn’t practice anymore. Every day my coach took our temperatures and asked us questions regarding COVID-19. We already have to wear masks everywhere. I and every soccer and football player, coach and spectator are devastated that we can’t even be around the sports that keep us going.
Sports can happen safely. I’m writing to you because I know in my heart that athletes like myself would go as far as wearing masks in games with no spectators if it meant we could compete. Senior season is a rite of passage, something we dream of and see in movies. It’s not fair to tear it away from us.
