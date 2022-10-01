In this time of peril to our democracy, we mature and concerned citizens have vital decisions to make about our future. At all levels of government, we must choose our leaders wisely. In this state, we must choose between two candidates for governor who are totally different and reflect diametrically opposed views and experiences.
Our current governor, Michelle Lujan Grisham, has seen us through the pandemic, protected our incomes, shown compassion toward her fellow citizens, tried to clean up the environment, is attempting to improve our dismal education system (which she inherited), showed us transparency in government, worked successfully with the Legislature, protected our citizens’ constitutional rights and increased police funding, all while not raising our taxes. Just what more can we ask? And who among us could have done better? She deserves a second term.
On the other hand, we have the Republican candidate, Mark Ronchetti. He was selected because not one well-known statewide Republican would run against the governor. This neophyte has zero qualifications, except for name recognition, to run for any office, let alone the highest office in the state. He has no experience in government at any level, and while he seems like a nice guy on his media presentations, his political views go against the vast majority of New Mexicans and are immature and reactionary at best. His statements are misleading and unoriginal, his arguments are vacuous, and his attitude toward some of our citizens is downright mean-spirited.
This is not the time for on-the-job training in government. We need to reject phony rhetoric. Ronchetti is devoid of any new ideas, instead relying on the old political maneuver of attacking without facts and trying to destroy his opponent’s good reputation. Is this really what the Republican Party has stooped to? Nominating someone with no qualifications, no experience and no ideas.
Albert Spungen is an educator for over 40 years, 11 of those in New Mexico.