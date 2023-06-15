When Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham participated in an energy forum in Washington, D.C., last month, she again defended her vetoes of five climate and clean energy tax credits. This time, she said they provided benefits too small to “move the needle.”

Every dollar invested would have helped New Mexico working families and some business — certainly better than nothing.

If the governor and state officials want to make real climate progress right now, here are a half-dozen policies that don’t require anything other than a willingness to roll up sleeves and get to work. These are policies that would deliver undeniably large benefits for many low- to moderate-income New Mexicans, and would, by anyone’s measure, “move the needle.”