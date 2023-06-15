When Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham participated in an energy forum in Washington, D.C., last month, she again defended her vetoes of five climate and clean energy tax credits. This time, she said they provided benefits too small to “move the needle.”
Every dollar invested would have helped New Mexico working families and some business — certainly better than nothing.
If the governor and state officials want to make real climate progress right now, here are a half-dozen policies that don’t require anything other than a willingness to roll up sleeves and get to work. These are policies that would deliver undeniably large benefits for many low- to moderate-income New Mexicans, and would, by anyone’s measure, “move the needle.”
In our state, transportation is one of the largest sources of climate-changing and health-harming pollution, second only to oil and gas — and with disproportionate effects on communities of color.
The state can fully adopt the updated Clean Cars and Trucks standards this year before we miss another year to bring cleaner vehicle option and reduce harmful pollution to New Mexicans. These straightforward rulemakings should be prioritized before the more controversial, more complicated, and less impactful “clean fuels” program, which so far has failed to gain legislative approval after three attempts. Of course, the governor can also bring new clean vehicle incentives back to the Legislature next year.
In New Mexico, many people face unaffordable housing and high energy bills. The state could speed up implementation of recent policies like the Community Energy Efficiency Block Grants, energy building codes, and appliance standards to ensure more New Mexicans have access to affordable, clean, healthy and efficient homes. To support energy efficiency and weatherization improvements for all low-income homes in New Mexico, the state would need to budget about $50 million a year for 10 years. That would cut people’s energy bills across the state and create thousands of new jobs.
New Mexico should take full advantage of federal funds under the Inflation Reduction Act and support more livable, safe neighborhoods and equitable access to transportation options. While the state Department of Transportation is receiving billions of dollars in additional federal revenue for transportation improvements, they have no policy to prioritize climate, equity, transit or pedestrian/bike safety in their investments. Such a policy could make transportation more affordable, safe, and cut pollution at the same time.
New Mexico’s recent methane and ozone rules are the first big steps toward requiring the biggest polluters to be held accountable, and reduce or eliminate their pollution. The state should be looking to go even further to cut pollution from oil and gas. At the same time, large pollution sources like oil refineries, gas-processing plants, compressor stations, manufacturing plants, and landfills, must slash their health-and climate-harming pollution — and the state can establish rules to make sure they do.
As we all know in New Mexico, and across the country, the burdens of climate change and our fossil-fuel based economy do not fall on everyone equally. Communities of color, low-income communities, immigrants and tribal communities face the worst impacts and risks from pollution, job insecurity, and dangerous work. The state needs transformational planning, community engagement and long-term investment to create job opportunities for oil and gas workers and working families in regions disproportionately impacted by climate change. They need sustainable, safe, good-paying jobs that ensure a meaningful and sustainable economy for all New Mexicans.
The bottom line is that while New Mexico has begun to address climate change and its impacts while also supporting an equitable transition to clean energy, its own actions have been too small to move the state to a fully clean energy economy or deliver broad benefits for New Mexicans.
There is much the state can do under existing law to advance progress and protect people from climate costs and harm. It just requires the will to act now, to “move the needle,” for the good of everyone in our state.
Alexis Mena and Noah Long are attorneys with the Natural Resources Defense Council. Alexis lives in Albuquerque and Noah lives in Santa Fe.