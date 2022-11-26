This midterm election has to be the “come to Jesus” moment for New Mexico’s Republicans. The party lost statewide seats, all three national seats and has left the state’s conservatives with nothing but disappointment and utter despair — again.

Every athlete knows when it’s time to throw in the towel and retire and tradesmen who work with their hands know that when arthritis or a bad back strikes, they must put away their tools and move on. Republicans must acknowledge that banging their heads on election’s door hoping to let in a little opportunity is an exercise in futility. The truth is they/we are living in a self-destructive state run by officials who care more about their ideologies than the people of this state.

New Mexico’s Democrats have mismanaged the state with failed policies for nearly a century, and they have created a burgeoning class of “victims” that need to be taken care of by them. A Republican friend of mine said to me, “we keep hoping that things will change, but they don’t.” True. Hope doesn’t send a child to college, mend a broken fence or win an election. Hope strengthens resolve based on sensible plans of action. It doesn’t replace them.

Stephan Helgesen is a retired career U.S. diplomat and registered Republican. He is the author of six books on American politics. He can be reached at: stephan@stephanhelgesen.com.

