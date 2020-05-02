The Republican Party promotes a fear of undocumented Mexican nationals and Central American visiting workers to appease their voters. Their political ads and news overtly push the idea that illegal immigrants are dangerous and the cause of all the troubles.
But we have laws against hiring undocumented workers. Stop the people who hire undocumented workers. Done. Problem solved.
Republicans never have to hold themselves responsible. Paying undocumented workers less than minimum wage is a business model. Agents from Immigration and Customs Enforcement are terrorizing our neighbors when they could be arresting the people who hire them.
Republicans aren’t held accountable for anything. There are sexual assault claims against the president and hundreds of violations of the Emoluments Clause. The Hatch Act doesn’t apply to Republicans. The president committed campaign fraud in an election he won. He took money from foreign governments at his inauguration, then he took two days off. His children are getting rich lobbying for foreign governments. He was impeached because he put personal interests over U.S. foreign policy. The attorney general refused subpoenas and the Senate refused to investigate. Yet after impeachment, the focus was on the Democratic reaction rather than on Republicans allowing the president’s crime spree.
Republican health care policy is written by industry lobbyists, and environmental policy is led by oil executives who do not care about the future of the environment or the costs of pollution. Privatizing profits and socializing costs are not in America’s best interest.
How is the mainstream media complicit in this lack of accountability? There are three tricks Republicans use to derail the truth.
One, by standing above the two-party system and suggesting Democratic policy won’t work. “We can’t enforce gun laws because police officers will be shot. If we enforce pollution laws, the stock market will suffer. ‘Obamacare’ isn’t perfect.” The argument doesn’t have to defend Republican policy.
Two, blame the messenger. Ad hominem.
Third, blame Democrats for the same crime. It sounds like “Both sides” or “Democrats” or “But Hilary.” This works because Democrats must be above reproach. Anyone who is trying to help must be above reproach. There is no accountability. After all, the Republican argument in the impeachment hearing was, “What about Hunter Biden?”
