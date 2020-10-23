Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s decision to pack the Supreme Court leaves our constitutional form of government in peril.
He and the other Republicans in the Senate have reduced the court to an overtly political body. They used raw political power to refuse to hear President Barack Obama’s nominee for the court some eight months before the presidential election and are now ramming through Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination so that she can vote to dismantle the Affordable Care Act and rule on election challenges. They abandoned all other Senate business, most importantly economic relief for people and businesses affected by the coronavirus, in what is being called “constitutional hardball.”
Barrett began her career traveling to Florida to successfully push George W. Bush into power, as did Justices John Roberts and Brett Kavanaugh, earning her badge of right-wing loyalty. We should not be surprised when she and other Republicans on the court attempt to maintain Donald Trump’s hold on the presidency, regardless of the election results.
The purported deference to legislators as policymakers, repeated ad nauseam by the nominee and her enablers, sounds as rehearsed and cynical as it is. From eviscerating the Voting Rights Act, to the attacks on the Affordable Care Act, we know that overturning duly enacted legislation will not trouble the Republican majority. Further, the willingness to find support in the Constitution for allowing heavily armed terrorists in our streets, permitting corporations to buy elections and gutting environmental regulation demonstrate that the 21st-century Republican-appointed judiciary will use its power to nullify the democratic will.
There is no good answer as to how we rebuild confidence in our carefully constructed three-part system of governance after Trump’s reign ends. As a person who is devoted to the rule of law, and as a believer in the judiciary’s role in upholding the law, I am pained when it is necessary to describe a panel of judges as “Trump appointees” or “Obama appointees.” It shouldn’t be the case, but is now fact, that the Republican Senate, which represents a minority of all voters in this country, has successfully extended its declining political power into the courts.
Spare us the pieties of calling necessary measures to reform the judiciary “court packing.” Congress has to undertake a raft of measures to restore democracy in our country, to restrain the power of corporations, to limit carbon pollution, to reinstate fair taxation of the wealthy, and to rebuild our ravaged country. The court is now dominated by Justices who are opposed to regulation, unfailingly protective of corporations and opposed to civil rights that we now take for granted.
It was not the intention of the Founders that the court function as an anti-democratic institution, overruling decisions made by duly elected legislators. Expanding the number of judges and justices, establishing term limits, limiting judicial review by statute and confirming judges who are not political ideologues are some of the steps I hope the new Congress initiates in January. There are no easy answers about how to restore confidence in the judiciary, which is truly unfortunate, but we cannot allow McConnell’s power grab to stand.
