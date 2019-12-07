It is true that good food is good for you. As I write this, I can hear a chorus of “duhs” from my daughters, now adults, when they were teenagers. It may be “duh-worthy” to be told that good food promotes good growth and development. And, while this is true, good food leads to many, many more benefits, some obvious and some less so. Research on the effects of food is usually done within the context of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP, formerly food stamps), the primary federal program for providing food to low-income and hungry people in this nation.
The bottom line is: SNAP works, and it’s vitally important to relieving hunger for many Americans, including the most vulnerable among us. In New Mexico, more than 73 percent of SNAP recipients are in families with children; almost 26 percent are in families with members who are elderly or have disabilities; and 86 percent live at or below the poverty line — a meager $25,104 annually for a family of four.
However, despite its importance, SNAP is under constant threat, most recently with the approval of a new regulation that will remove nearly 700,000 people from SNAP by denying governors the flexibility to waive strict work requirements in areas of economic distress.
This is short-sighted, given that SNAP not only relieves hunger in these families, but also improves health and life chances. Further, SNAP has important impacts beyond those that come to the recipients themselves: SNAP also reduces public and private health care and insurance costs and significantly helps the economy in many communities. Since hungry people generally are not healthy people, relieving hunger also improves productivity, which benefits us all.
Consider:
u SNAP improves health for all age groups. Research studies confirm SNAP participants are more likely to report excellent or very good health than low-income nonparticipants. Early access to SNAP among pregnant mothers improves birth outcomes. Furthermore, extensive research has shown the strong correlation between food insecurity and chronic health conditions among children, working-age adults and seniors.
- SNAP improves long-term health. The improved health for SNAP-receiving children carries on into better health for them as adults. Adults who received SNAP benefits as young children reported better health and had lower rates of so-called “metabolic syndrome” — a combined measure of obesity, high blood pressure, heart disease, and diabetes — than adults who lived in comparable poverty when children but did not receive SNAP benefits.
- SNAP saves health care dollars. Low-income adults participating in SNAP incur about $1,400, or nearly 25 percent, less in medical care costs in a year than low-income nonparticipants. The difference is even greater for those with high blood pressure — nearly $2,700 less — and coronary heart disease — over $4,100 less.
While improving health and decreasing health care costs are important outcomes that benefit both SNAP recipients and society as a whole, SNAP does even more. SNAP improves life chances for recipients and increases their economic contribution to society as a whole.
Consider: Children who receive SNAP do better in school. Access to a healthy, adequate diet during early childhood is essential to developing the skills crucial for school success, including memory, emotional stability and social skills. Research has documented that SNAP participation leads to improvements in reading and math skills among elementary school students and increases the chances of graduating from high school.
The effects are so obvious to teachers and administrators that schools sometimes provide breakfast during exam week to boost their children’s scores. Of course, doing well in school sets children up to succeed in life and in work.
Providing good food is a smart investment, not only those that receive it, but for society as a whole. It is vital to preserve SNAP. The return on investment in good food for the hungry comes back to us all!
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.