Some businesses have adopted a no-cash policy due to crime (“Cashless trend spreading among N.M. businesses,” Nov. 27). Recently, thieves stole the safe containing cash from Rowley Farmhouse Ales, prompting the owner to go cashless.
While I empathize with the proprietor, I find such a policy discriminates against those who have no other payment options, e.g. people from low-income households and some immigrants. They may lack access to credit. What’s more, many older people prefer to pay with cash. Reilly White, associate professor of economics at the University of New Mexico, said in the article that approximately 7 percent of New Mexicans don’t have ways to pay for items and services without cash.
Furthermore, payments with credit cards impose a cost to the business, as the banks issuing the credit cards charge the merchants a fee for processing the transactions. And, not to mention, the time to process many credit cards while doing business. Many customers also dislike paying with credit or debit cards because the banks and the government know what you bought, where you bought it, when you bought it, etc.
Some cities and states have realized cashless policies discriminate against certain groups of people, especially the very poor. For this reason, in 2019, San Francisco passed a law requiring all businesses to accept cash. In 2019, New Jersey also passed legislation making it illegal for businesses to refuse cash for payments.
New Mexico should likewise protect the disadvantaged by passing a law requiring businesses to accept cash. Instead of punishing the disadvantaged who can’t access credit and must pay with cash, our city and state law enforcement, district attorneys and prosecutors should combat the crime.
Dr. Lovick Thomas lives in Santa Fe and cares about the welfare and safety of New Mexico residents. He is a fellow of the American College of Radiology.