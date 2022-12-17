In order for families to fund higher education fully, they will most likely need to employ a mixture of scholarships, grants, work-study, savings and student loans. New Mexicans have a unique opportunity to help fund their future education and eliminate the need for student loans with a combination of the Opportunity Scholarship, Lottery Scholarship and other scholarships and grants as well as New Mexico’s 529 college savings plan, The Education Plan.

Higher education scholarships provide incredible opportunities for students to help reduce or alleviate the varied costs of higher education. This is similar to the idea behind 529 plans, like New Mexico’s The Education Plan. Last legislative session, the Legislature, coupled with support and ultimate approval from the governor, added significant funding to the Opportunity Scholarship to help pay tuition and fees for New Mexicans attending a New Mexico public or tribal college or university.

This scholarship program aims to save New Mexicans money and encourage more students to graduate from high school and college. Studies show college graduates will earn 84 percent more than their counterparts who only have a high school diploma. This scholarship will give more New Mexicans the opportunity to go to college and earn those higher incomes.

Natalie Cordova is the executive director of the New Mexico Education Trust Board.

