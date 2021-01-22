Thinking about the Energy Transition Act brings Rumpelstiltskin to mind. In this Grimm’s classic tale, the miller told the king that his daughter could spin gold from straw. Under threat of death, the king demanded she deliver the gold by morning. Distraught and having no idea how to even begin, the daughter wept.
Then, out of nowhere, as happens in fairy tales, an elfish man, Rumpelstiltskin, entered promising to help her deliver the gold. But he exacted payment, and after converting rooms of straw into gold, he requested her first-born child. With no choice, she conceded to Rumpelstiltskin’s ultimatum. And remember, this is a fairy tale.
Our legislators passed the Energy Transition Act last year based on these promises: the highest renewable energy portfolio standards in the country; a securitization tool to finance closure of dirty, old power plants by selling bonds and adding an additional monthly charge on customers’ bills; and transition funds for workers, workforce development and economic transition.
All of these offered great news for New Mexicans. But the the act included provisions that I believe violate both New Mexico and federal constitutions by permitting Public Service Company of New Mexico to take unlimited hundreds of millions of dollars from ratepayers outside of the regulatory process, with no opportunity for ratepayers to assert claims or defenses and without due process. This is a nightmare, not a fairy tale.
Unlike the miller’s daughter, we have the regulatory compact, the agreement that has served as the bedrock of national utility regulation for almost a century. It states that PNM will be allowed to operate as a monopoly in exchange for submitting to regulation by the state, through the New Mexico Public Regulation Commission. We also can amend the Energy Transition Act, which will be considered during the current legislative session.
The PRC is our regulatory authority charged with ensuring that utility customers have just and reasonable rates and assuring reasonable and adequate services to the public as provided by law. Regulation protects customers from unfair and unreasonable costs, and up until now, not a myth, but a guard against unjust rates.
The act states that the PRC “shall not disallow — recovery of any undepreciated investments or decommissioning costs by a utility.” Like the miller’s daughter’s predicament, our ratepayers’ rights are stripped by removal of the PRC’s ability to provide oversight of PNM’s charges, and this is before decommissioning costs are included. The act eliminates the PRC’s authority to regulate PNM, leaving ratepayers without protection to pay over $2 billion for PNM’s undepreciated coal, gas and nuclear investments for 25 years.
The miller’s daughter didn’t have any legal remedies but we do. Amendments being proposed to the act this legislative session will restore ratepayers’ rights by addressing two main unconstitutional and unjust provisions: Reinstate PRC authority and remove the 100 percent guarantee for plant abandonment.
Thankfully, we have legal precedent to help protect us. The law says that if utilities invest prudently, ratepayers pay. But the inverse is also true: if utilities do not invest prudently “ratepayers should be held harmless for the imprudent acts of utility management.” PNM’s investment in Four Corners Generating Station (coal) was found to have been “imprudent” so ratepayers should be absolved, but the Energy Transition Act appears to require ratepayers to pay regardless. That isn’t fair.
Rumpelstiltskin determined the stakes, leaving the miller’s daughter powerless, but we can write letters, email, text and call our representatives and senators (nmlegis.gov), asking them to support the ETA amendments to guarantee our story has a happy ending.
