Let’s give our children the gift of a broad education so they might become the compassionate, inventive and informed citizens we and our country need.
Last week our granddaughter, a sophomore in high school, interviewed me for a school project. Her questions focused on the central theme of, “What does the American dream mean to me?”
Having lived and worked outside of this country for 11 years, I brought this experience to my answers. The first word that came to mind was “privilege.” I associate this privilege with the opportunity to constantly be asked to make decisions that will form the country in which we want to live.
I found myself telling my granddaughter that the USA is a work in progress that began with aspirations that are meaningful for me: liberty and justice for all; the right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness — for everyone. In my lifetime, as a country, we have made great strides, not fast enough, but significant steps toward expanding privilege and opportunity. And there is a great deal of work to be done.
In what other country would residents be asked to voice opinions about what should be taught in our schools? Where else would we be asked to consider including or excluding information about our history as a community, a region, a nation? Where else would a grandmother have a chance to help determine if her granddaughter and other children will be able to learn about those who have experienced great injustice so that others might prosper?
Right now in New Mexico, we are being asked to either support or oppose the new social studies standards. Teams of educators and others have labored for many months to come up with K-12 standards that will enable our children to become informed, skilled and inventive.
Why would we choose to provide our children with less information than what is presently available? Given that the USA is an imperfect work in progress, why not invite our children to learn from mistakes of the past, asking them to become skilled problem-solvers for the future?
These students will be our legislators, doctors, teachers, lawyers, nurses, mechanics, scientists, engineers, entrepreneurs, plumbers, public servants. Perhaps some will be our mayors, governors, members of Congress. They will care for us. Why not educate them broadly and deeply?
Let’s support the social studies standards as our gift to our future.
