Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza can and would enforce state noise ordinances at identified hotspots in the city, and he receives countless requests for noise enforcement in both the city and county. So does Santa Fe Police Chief Paul Joye, as well as Mayor Alan Webber and members of the City Council.
I have learned that both law enforcement agencies need several things to effectively address this criminal behavior: the purchase of modern decibel readers that record information such as decibel levels, time and location, and that they be provided to every law enforcement vehicle; the return of stationary speed traps in vehicles that can be moved daily to noise hot spots identified by neighborhood associations and citizens; and of course, a hefty increase in noise code violation fines. The fact is illegal muffler noise has a direct correlation to speeding, plain and simple.
However, I hear the strangest rumors about several councilors and their aversion to reinstating unmanned speed traps. Someone believes Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers use the information from ticketing to track down undocumented immigrants. That is very unlikely. Another believes the cameras in these speed traps target Hispanics over Anglos. The inanimate camera records speed and cannot profile a speeder by race.
Others supposedly believe the noise polluters are only celebrating their historical cultural heritage. Lowriders are the traditional cultural precedent, but such cars are not about noise at all. Passengers often include wives and kids with the car owner showing off their particular hydraulic gyrations and incredibly detailed paint jobs and other finishes. Lowriders have absolutely nothing to do with today’s intentional, stress-producing and illegal modified muffler use and insanely loud music.
It is high time that registered voters immediately see a serious effort to stop the unchallenged and unrestrained noise code offenders and that more monies be allocated specifically to give law enforcement the tools necessary to address this serious civic crisis. Do not kid yourselves: Vehicle noise clearly destroys the peace and quiet necessary to sleep, enjoy our decks and patios, and have a better life experience more like the old City Different everyone loved and appreciated.
The rights of the many far outweigh the selfishness of several hundred hot-rodders who are thrilled to be ruining our town. Please, let’s fund the tools necessary to stop this insanity. Enough is enough. Elected leaders, do the right thing for your constituents as well as your own families.