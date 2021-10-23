Jason Lilienthal y Trujillo, along with his sister, Katy, were born and raised in Santa Fe, children of former Zozobra fire dancer Chip Lilienthal. Katy also was a fire dancer in the tradition of her family. Both grew up being a part of and participating in Santa Fe’s rich culture, the Burning of Zozobra and the Fiesta de Santa Fe. Jason works in historic preservation with an emphasis on preserving intangible cultural heritage. Other contributors include B. Spencer (Santa Fe native), C. Sanchez (Santa Fe native) and Paul Tapia (Santa Fe native and 2001 Don Diego de Vargas).