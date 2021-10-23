We are with our fellow Hispanics who are fighting for the preservation of our Hispanic culture. We are proud to be Hispanic as it is tied to our culture, history and geographic location — that is, Northern New Mexico. We ask that the Don Diego de Vargas statue be returned to us Hispanics.
Hispanics of Northern New Mexico are connected by the deep bonds of memory, attachments to place, shared history and culture. Our culture and heritage identity are distinct from other Spanish-speaking people, for our uniqueness was formed by geographical location and cultural adaptation to its environs.
A part of our culture and heritage is Don Diego de Vargas.
It was he who in 1692 promised the Virgin Mary, in the form of a small statue, that she would never be forgotten if she aided him in resettling New Mexico; that promise is fulfilled with masses, vespers and processions each year. That statue — known over the years as Our Lady of the Rosary, Our Lady of the Annunciation, La Conquistadora and Nuestra Señora de la Paz — is in remembrance of that man, his Catholic faith and is symbolic of our Hispanic culture. Fiestas across Northern New Mexico are religious commemoration, not a celebration of European colonization. We Hispanics mark it to remember the past. But our faith and religion speak of grace and redemption. There are those who criticize our Hispanic culture, saying it is wrong or that we got it wrong because we celebrate our Spanish heritage. This is our heritage.
Do we go to France and tell them it is wrong to honor Napoleon when he murdered his way through Germany and Russia? Do we tell Italians it is wrong to honor Caesar because he slaughtered Gauls and then brought back Vercingetorix to Rome only to be publicly strangled to death? Do we go to London and tell the British to remove the statue of Oliver Cromwell because he embarked on the genocidal campaign against the Irish and Scottish?
To many local Hispanics, the statue of Don Diego de Vargas symbolizes reconciliation, grace, redemption and an ongoing dialectic relations with the many Pueblo Indian groups here in New Mexico. Ours is a religious celebration. I remind others that Santa Fe’s full name is La Villa Real de Santa Fe de San Francisco, religious in nature and in honor of a saint who preached peace, grace, forgiveness and reconciliation.
We Hispanics have a living culture, and we celebrate our heritage through our faith, traditions and symbols. From this, we derive our identity. That is why we ask that the Don Diego de Vargas statue be returned to us Hispanics.
