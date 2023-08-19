One in 3 girls in New Mexico have reported being victims of sexual violence. New Mexico ranked 50th in the nation in 2022 for child well-being, according to the Annie E. Casey Foundation. Today, our media is rife with violence, strife and discord with a smattering of positive news. After the past three years of COVID-19 and its aftermath, frightening statistics about teenage depression, women’s burnout and anxiety are real and inundate us daily.
The staggering statistics facing our children are truly daunting. The social and systemic barriers girls and women face here and globally — including poverty, bias, health challenges and trauma — are all things we are very aware of as board members of Girls Inc. of Santa Fe.
Our mission is to inspire all girls to be strong, smart and bold, and, for over 65 years, Girls Inc. of Santa Fe has equipped girls with the tools needed to reach their full potential. We provide mentorship, safe spaces and programming that address the unique challenges girls face. These best-practice programs are proven to help girls succeed in tough times such as these.
A critical element for girls’ success is the ability to envision their future. “See it, to be it.” At Girls Inc., we provide girls with opportunities to experience a different tomorrow. There are phenomenal women and girls from all walks of life whose stories are untold and who are amazing role models for our community. We believe it’s long overdue to celebrate the New Mexican women and girls who continue to contribute to our state’s richness.
We are doing just that this year as we have the honor to serve as co-chairs for Girls Inc. of Santa Fe’s new project — Inspirations: Celebrating Strong, Smart, and Bold New Mexican Women and Girls. We are working to elevate and celebrate women and girls who are role models both personally and professionally from such diverse backgrounds as business, the arts and education. Inspirations will include a magazine-quality celebratory publication with more than 80 tributes to 300 women and girls who are strong role models and whose values align with Girls Inc.
We invite you to join us at the exciting and uplifting breakfast, where we will unveil the inaugural publication of Inspirations on Thursday, Aug. 24, at Bishops Lodge. At the event, we will celebrate their achievements making a difference in New Mexican lives and beyond. For more information, visit girlsincofsantafe.org/featured-events/inspirations-book.
Linda DeWolf and Diane Ramsey live in Santa Fe and serve on the Girls Inc. of Santa Fe board of directors.