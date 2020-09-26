In Jewish tradition, burials usually take place within 24 hours of death. But nearly a week after her death, Ruth Bader Ginsburg was lying in state at the Supreme Court, where she served as justice for 27 years, and Friday at the U.S. Capitol.
“Even though it generally goes against tradition, the fact that Americans will have a chance to pause in front and say thank you to her” shows the depth of her legacy, said Rabbi Abraham Cooper, associate dean of the Simon Wiesenthal Center, in a news release after her death.
While politicians heatedly debate over replacing Ginsburg on the court, others are reflecting on her life as an advocate for women’s rights and how she tried to reach decisions as a jurist, all informed by her upbringing.
Torah stresses the pursuit of justice where the outcome and the means are just, Cooper said, and those beliefs were part of Ginsburg’s “spiritual DNA.”
“She lived and upheld the highest standards for a public servant, “he said, “for a judge, for an American, and with pride, for someone who is Jewish.”
Ginsburg spoke publicly in life about her religious foundations growing up during the Holocaust and before bat mitzvahs. Ginsburg went to Harvard Law School in 1956 at a time when there were few women at the institute and Jews faced discrimination. She later transferred to Columbia and graduated at the top of her class.
During a 2017 Rosh Hashana visit to a historic synagogue in Washington, Ginsburg told worshipers she believed being Jewish helped her empathize with other minority groups.
“The Jewish religion is an ethical religion. That is, we are taught to do right, to love mercy, to do justice, not because there’s gonna be any reward in heaven or punishment in hell,” Ginsburg told the audience. “We live righteously because that’s how people should live and not anticipating any award in the hereafter.”
In 2018, she received a lifetime achievement award from the Genesis Prize Foundation, Ginsburg said she was driven by the Jewish values of pursuing justice and the concept of “tikkun olam, or repairing the world.” She said at the awards ceremony, “The demand for justice, for peace, for enlightenment runs through the entirety of our Jewish history and tradition. I hope, in all the years I have the good fortune to continue to serving on the bench of the Supreme Court.”
Farhana Khera, executive director of the civil rights organization Muslim Advocates, said in a Facebook statement that Ginsburg was a “tireless defender of our nation’s promise of freedom, justice and equality for all. So much of what I do as a civil rights advocate, an attorney, a woman, a Muslim and as an American is possible because of what she accomplished.”
Rabbi Sam Levine of Ginsburg’s childhood congregation in Brooklyn said, “There really is a direct correlation between what we teach, what we think about, what we study as a community and the life she lived. Justice, compassion, fairness she lived those values which just cannot be underestimated.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.