Someone in the canoe (there were only two of us, and it wasn’t me) missed the crucial stroke of the paddle at the last moment. Instead of cleanly taking the bend in the fast-flowing river, we crashed straight into the cliff wall and flipped over into the chilly water. My friend and I were canoeing down the remote, beautiful wilderness section of the Gila River, and now all our sleeping gear and we ourselves were soaked.
We did manage to warm up and dry out by a fire, sort of, and slept well that night despite the tumble. And that canoe trip down the Gila River is now a pleasurable memory … quick, foamy rapids and riffles, pebbly beaches, starry nights, the smell of juniper and oak forests, silence interrupted only by birdsong. We did not see another soul on the entire journey.
There is a proposal to give 450 miles of this part of the Gila River and its tributaries an official designation as a Wild and Scenic River. This is a federal designation for rivers of national significance, those that possess “outstandingly remarkable, scenic” values and that are still free-flowing. Anyone who has seen the wilderness section of the Gila River, the meandering canyons flanked by cottonwoods and sycamores, know what a special, hidden gem it is.
The headwaters of the Gila River watershed already are protected by wilderness status. The Gila Wilderness was designated the very first wilderness area in the country in 1924, and was later joined by the adjacent Aldo Leopold Wilderness and the Blue Range Wilderness. The mountain ranges rising above the desert, the Black Range, Whitewater Baldy and Black Mountain, valleys filled with majestic stands of fragrant, cinnamon-barked ponderosa pine trees, are beloved by hikers, horseback riders, hot spring seekers, fishermen and lovers of the wild. Perhaps for a fleeting glimpse of bobcat or cougar, pronghorn antelope or ringtail, black bear or gray fox. Deep in the red rock cliffs of canyons lie dwellings of the first people.
It is only natural that the Gila River, flowing through the heart of this wilderness, and carrying its spirit into the wild and scenic meandering canyons downstream, should be fully protected as well.
Unfortunately, for years now there has been a faltering proposal to divert the pristine waters of the Gila River into channels and out of the river. Fortunately, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham made a promise in her election campaign to put this proposal to bed. It is simply too expensive for the meager benefits it offers, and trades one of the last great, free-flowing rivers of the U.S. for more irrigation water for alfalfa. The recent decision by the federal government that the diversion project should be given no time extensions also is good news for the river.
Hopefully, our great senators, Tom Udall and Martin Heinrich, will soon introduce legislation in Congress to designate the Gila River a Wild and Scenic River.
In a time of diminishing natural places everywhere, the Gila River deserves permanent protection. Then we will always be able to take that canoe trip down a magical, remote and wild river and sleep under starry skies. Or just know that we can do that if we wanted to.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.