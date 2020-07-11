As part of my positive pandemic thinking, I would like to say in advance that I am grateful for and to each of Santa Fe’s leaders for both continuing to include community input and for leading us into and through this unprecedented opportunity toward truth and reconciliation by removing statues that uphold violence and hatred.
Maya Angelou has said, “Prejudice is a burden that confuses the past, threatens the future, and renders the present inaccessible.”
I’m fortunate to be a teacher in Santa Fe. As a professional, I feel a personal responsibility to participate in movements that support all students and young people, aka, the future.
At Santa Fe Community College and the Institute for American Indian Arts over the past 10 years, I’ve taught/teach English comp, humanities and creative writing. I’ve had the opportunity to read and witness students’ feelings, thoughts and words about what it’s like to be in the presence of an object that is uplifting the very idea or person that tried to kill them and their communities.
As an educator, parent, woman, queer human and mother to a quaranteenager, I invite you to join me in trying to be a really good person and member of my community. I invite you to not uphold and uplift white supremacy when I am aware how very blessed I am to be here tonight on this Tewa land.
My problem with these statues is that they hinder the tender experience and process of learning.
Learning, in both my opinion and research would suggest, occurs when one is not being actively traumatized.
The Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders clearly links racism to post-traumatic stress disorder.
How many meetings should taxpayers pay for teachers to brainstorm on how to encourage and retain students in schools if we’re not going to address what is actively traumatizing people right here within communities?
How is Santa Fe going to build economic prowess with and among young people and young families if community members don’t trust the very city leaders and institutions attempting to provide the skills to do that?
Please do not give my students messages that they and their lineage are not valuable. That is awful and it is not true, and it is your responsibility to say that and do that.
As leaders, I trust you understand that emperor’s new clothes and elephants in rooms are not working anywhere anymore.
You are the leaders.
These statues exist to revere false and incomplete narratives and histories.
These messages become systemic mechanisms of oppression — actions, behaviors and policies that impact all areas of a person and community’s access and safety.
These messages show up as businesses the city decides to fund.
The location and direction of the affordable housing the city builds.
Transportation access.
The absence of city materials in English and in Spanish, since we are legally a dual-language state.
Cost of living.
Environmental racism.
The now-seeming assumption, notion and fallacy that there is one community “on the south side” that needs white savior-flavored saving, as opposed to the reality that there are myriad communities that have been forcibly splintered, sprawled and are bearing the brunt and inequities of unfacilitated and noncollaborated gentrification.
The deaths of thousands and, over time, millions of people, simply because we choose to participate in white supremacist constructs that promote and propel violence and cruelty.
The problem with these statues is the exaltation and reverence of one history above all others.
Cornel West has said, “Never forget that justice is what love looks like in public.” I look forward to seeing each of you there.
Emily Stern is an educator, author, artist and consultant who lives in Santa Fe. She teaches at Santa Fe Community College and does local and national equity and organizational leadership training and consulting as Intersectional Consulting, www.emilystern.com.
