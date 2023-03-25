Definition of nonprofit snail mail overkill in 2022: 1,561 solicitations from 268 organizations, most from entities with which we never had contact or sent funds. Some were identical solicitations, received at the same time, same address, same name(s). And a few, still, for my dad who passed 10 years ago.

I’ve donated to nonprofits since my teens (eons ago!) and strongly believe in the value of such organizations. But today, instead of applying my funds to further goals I support, they’re flipped to drown me in an tsunami of repetitive snail mail, while hijacking and sharing my contact information with over 150 organizations — without permission. That’s a form of identity theft.

This practice raises three significant issues: It’s a complete waste of financial, material and human resources; it has a significant, detrimental environmental impact; and the process alienates donors.

Janet Taub is a New Mexico native living in Santa Fe.