Sadly, a teenager has senselessly murdered and wounded innocent citizens in Farmington.
It doesn’t matter if the crime was committed with a pistol, rifle, or a bow and arrow. The violence needs to end. Our Legislature should address the causes of the violence and enact measures to prevent it.
We need love over hate, understanding over arguing, supporting rather than judging. Recently, there was another mass shooting, this time at a school in Nashville, Tenn. Immediately, there were calls for more gun control. These misguided efforts unfortunately will not reduce gun violence. The right to keep and bear arms is enshrined in the Second Amendment to the Bill of Rights of the United States Constitution.
However, let’s assume Congress passed a law banning the possession of all firearms. Would the criminals stand in line to surrender their firearms? Of course not. Perhaps a few law-abiding citizens might turn in theirs.
Recently proposed bills during the New Mexico legislative session included a proposed assault weapons ban which would punish law-abiding citizens but not deter crime. The former 1994 federal assault weapons ban “failed to reduce the average number of victims per gun murder incident or multiple gunshot wound victims, according to a 1999 report from the National Institute of Justice, “Impacts of the 1994 Assault Weapons Ban: 1994-1995.”
A bill to restrict magazine capacity also was introduced. However, magazine capacity has virtually no effect on the effective rate of fire; source, Michael Martin, “Countering the Mass Shooter Threat,” from 2017. So, let’s dispense with magical thinking and consider some meaningful measures to combat gun violence.
The Legislature should consider measures that will reduce violence, not just gun-related crimes. Consideration should be given to:
Require public schools from grade levels K-12 to hold annual classes in de-escalation techniques, dispute resolution, impulse control, anger management, problem solving, empathy and countering aggression. Have the students role play a hostile situation and then have the class analyze the behaviors and propose solutions.
Fund positions for additional public school counselors and mental health professionals who could, among other tasks, mediate conflicts to prevent retaliation.
Harden public schools by limiting access to the buildings and having metal detectors to screen backpacks, etc. We have to pass through metal detectors to fly on public aircraft. Is it too much of an imposition to screen backpacks, etc. at schools to protect our children?
Mandate reporting of those with certain convictions to the National Crime Information Center, the Interstate Identification Index, and the National Instant Criminal Background Check System Index to preclude criminals from legally purchasing a firearm. Have stiff penalties for individuals and agencies failing to report.
Mandate reporting of those with psychiatric illnesses deemed to be a threat to society to a national database.
Encourage students, faculty, and staff in public schools, as well as employees in public and private workplaces, to report potential threats. Authorities should intervene before tragedy strikes. How many times does the news report that associates of the perpetrator knew the individual “didn’t seem right,” but failed to notify anyone?
Some students come from impoverished backgrounds. Let’s fund meaningful after-school activities for children.
Improve public education so students can get a job upon graduation.
Improve trust in communities of color with the police.
Enforce the existing laws and end early release for convicts, especially repeat offenders.
Offer job skills training for convicts in prison, so they’ll have a skill to earn a living upon their release.
We can address the causes of violence and prevent it. I hope our state Legislature will seriously consider enacting the above suggestions to improve the safety and security of our society. We have a right to feel safe in our communities.
Dr. Lovick Thomas is a longtime resident of Santa Fe.