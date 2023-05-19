Sadly, a teenager has senselessly murdered and wounded innocent citizens in Farmington.

It doesn’t matter if the crime was committed with a pistol, rifle, or a bow and arrow. The violence needs to end. Our Legislature should address the causes of the violence and enact measures to prevent it.

We need love over hate, understanding over arguing, supporting rather than judging. Recently, there was another mass shooting, this time at a school in Nashville, Tenn. Immediately, there were calls for more gun control. These misguided efforts unfortunately will not reduce gun violence. The right to keep and bear arms is enshrined in the Second Amendment to the Bill of Rights of the United States Constitution.

Dr. Lovick Thomas is a longtime resident of Santa Fe.

