Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham wants to protect New Mexicans from dangerous PFAS “forever chemicals.” Will she include oil and gas PFAS as well? While the governor has championed the fight to protect New Mexicans from some highly toxic PFAS chemicals, the state has unfortunately given the oil and gas industry a free rein to release these substances into our environment. This has to stop.

A new report from Physicians for Social Responsibility reveals “forever chemicals,” called PFAS (Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl substances), have been extensively used for drilling and fracking by

New Mexico’s oil and gas industry for at least a decade. New Mexicans living near or working in the industry face dangerous potential exposure risks via leaks, spills and contaminated soil or water. A lack of disclosure and poor management of oil and gas waste adds to the risk of PFAS exposure near thousands of oil and gas sites across the state.

Melissa Troutman is the climate and energy advocate for WildEarth Guardians, headquartered in Santa Fe.

