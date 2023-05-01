Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham wants to protect New Mexicans from dangerous PFAS “forever chemicals.” Will she include oil and gas PFAS as well? While the governor has championed the fight to protect New Mexicans from some highly toxic PFAS chemicals, the state has unfortunately given the oil and gas industry a free rein to release these substances into our environment. This has to stop.
A new report from Physicians for Social Responsibility reveals “forever chemicals,” called PFAS (Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl substances), have been extensively used for drilling and fracking by
New Mexico’s oil and gas industry for at least a decade. New Mexicans living near or working in the industry face dangerous potential exposure risks via leaks, spills and contaminated soil or water. A lack of disclosure and poor management of oil and gas waste adds to the risk of PFAS exposure near thousands of oil and gas sites across the state.
Exposure to PFAS has been linked to cancers, birth defects, decreased vaccine response and more. In 2021, the governor joined a growing push for protections against PFAS by petitioning the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to list these highly toxic chemicals under our nation’s federal hazardous waste law, the Resource Conservation and Recovery Act.
New Mexico communities had already suffered contaminated groundwater for years due to the widespread use of PFAS in firefighting foam at Holloman and Cannon Air Force bases. Since 1949, PFAS have also been used in many consumer products, from cookware to dental floss.
In her 2021 petition, the governor implored the EPA to act. “Listing of PFAS … is absolutely necessary to provide EPA and states the framework to regulate PFAS from the cradle to the grave,” she wrote. The governor’s push to protect people from PFAS is laudable, but unfortunately the oil and gas industry is exempt from the federal Resource Conservation and Recovery Act. This means that even if PFAS is listed as hazardous, the law would not apply to the industry’s PFAS-contaminated hazardous waste. New Mexico’s own hazardous waste law also exempts the oil and gas industry.
To truly protect people from PFAS from “cradle to grave,” the oil and gas industry’s hazardous waste exemption needs to go. Compounding the problem is a lack of chemical transparency. While oil and gas companies are required to generally report the chemicals they use, New Mexico law allows them to withhold the names of some substances as “trade secrets,” including PFAS. According to the report, “[G]aps in New Mexico’s disclosure rules prevent the public from knowing how widely PFAS or other toxic chemicals — have been used.
These findings raise concerns New Mexicans may unknowingly be exposed to highly hazardous substances that are toxic in minuscule amounts.” With record levels of drilling and fracking occurring in New Mexico, the threats from PFAS contamination are more concerning than ever.
Immediately, the governor should ban the use of PFAS by the oil and gas industry. But the governor also needs to tighten industry chemical disclosure rules to require companies to publicly reveal every site where PFAS has been used.
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and her administration have cracked down on PFAS threats by other sectors. Now, the governor needs to follow through to ensure oil and gas companies receive the same scrutiny and oversight as other polluters. It’s alarming to learn of the oil and gas industry’s widespread use of these toxic forever chemicals in New Mexico. The governor has a chance to confront this problem and ensure all New Mexicans are protected from the dangers of PFAS.
Melissa Troutman is the climate and energy advocate for WildEarth Guardians, headquartered in Santa Fe.